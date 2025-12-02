Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Launched In India, But The Price Tags May Make You Blink

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Vivo X300 Price In India: Vivo has officially brought its new X300 and X300 Pro smartphones to the Indian market, and while the design, cameras and performance push flagship boundaries, the cost might surprise many buyers. With a serious focus on photography and high-end hardware, this lineup isn’t here to compete quietly. Instead, it’s positioning itself as a premium choice for users who want cutting-edge features without compromise.

Built around camera excellence and top-tier power, both models come equipped with advanced optics, refined displays, and one of MediaTek’s most powerful chipsets yet. The X300 Pro especially leans into the premium flagship segment with a massive 200MP periscope telephoto shooter, fast wireless charging support, and custom imaging silicon designed to push computational photography further.

So yes, Vivo brought the tech. But is the pricing just as bold?

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price In India

Vivo has priced the new X300 lineup firmly in the premium bracket. The Vivo X300 starts at around Rs 75,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 81,999. The top-end 16GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 85,999.

Meanwhile, the more advanced Vivo X300 Pro enters the market at around Rs 1,09,999, available in a single configuration featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Cameras

Photography remains the key story for both devices. The Vivo X300 Pro includes a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS along with a 50MP front camera. The model comes in two finish options: Phantom Black and Dune Brown.

The Vivo X300 also brings heavyweight camera specs but shifts the highlight to its 200MP primary sensor with OIS. It also sports a 50MP front camera and is available in multiple shades, including Summit Red, Mist Blue and Phantom Black.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Performance

Under the hood, both models run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a 3nm process and ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Display differences help differentiate the lineup further. The Pro version uses a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The standard Vivo X300 carries a slightly smaller 6.31-inch AMOLED display, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powering the devices are large batteries, with the X300 Pro housing a 6,510mAh unit and the X300 carrying a 6,040mAh battery. Both models support 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Vivo has also included IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, along with custom V3+ and VS1 imaging chips for enhanced photography.

With the X300 lineup, Vivo enters the ultra-premium territory in India with confidence, pushing hardware ambition and pricing higher than before. Whether the features justify the cost will be the next big debate among smartphone buyers.