Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Launched In India, But The Price Tags May Make You Blink
Vivo has launched the X300 and X300 Pro in India with a strong focus on photography and flagship performance. Premium pricing and bold hardware make this lineup one to watch.
Vivo X300 Price In India: Vivo has officially brought its new X300 and X300 Pro smartphones to the Indian market, and while the design, cameras and performance push flagship boundaries, the cost might surprise many buyers. With a serious focus on photography and high-end hardware, this lineup isn’t here to compete quietly. Instead, it’s positioning itself as a premium choice for users who want cutting-edge features without compromise.
Built around camera excellence and top-tier power, both models come equipped with advanced optics, refined displays, and one of MediaTek’s most powerful chipsets yet. The X300 Pro especially leans into the premium flagship segment with a massive 200MP periscope telephoto shooter, fast wireless charging support, and custom imaging silicon designed to push computational photography further.
So yes, Vivo brought the tech. But is the pricing just as bold?
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price In India
Vivo has priced the new X300 lineup firmly in the premium bracket. The Vivo X300 starts at around Rs 75,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 81,999. The top-end 16GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 85,999.
Meanwhile, the more advanced Vivo X300 Pro enters the market at around Rs 1,09,999, available in a single configuration featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Cameras
Photography remains the key story for both devices. The Vivo X300 Pro includes a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS along with a 50MP front camera. The model comes in two finish options: Phantom Black and Dune Brown.
The Vivo X300 also brings heavyweight camera specs but shifts the highlight to its 200MP primary sensor with OIS. It also sports a 50MP front camera and is available in multiple shades, including Summit Red, Mist Blue and Phantom Black.
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Performance
Under the hood, both models run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a 3nm process and ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Display differences help differentiate the lineup further. The Pro version uses a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The standard Vivo X300 carries a slightly smaller 6.31-inch AMOLED display, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate.
Powering the devices are large batteries, with the X300 Pro housing a 6,510mAh unit and the X300 carrying a 6,040mAh battery. Both models support 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Vivo has also included IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, along with custom V3+ and VS1 imaging chips for enhanced photography.
With the X300 lineup, Vivo enters the ultra-premium territory in India with confidence, pushing hardware ambition and pricing higher than before. Whether the features justify the cost will be the next big debate among smartphone buyers.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the starting price of the Vivo X300 in India?
How much does the Vivo X300 Pro cost in India?
The Vivo X300 Pro is priced at around Rs 1,09,999 and comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
What are the key camera features of the Vivo X300 Pro?
The Vivo X300 Pro features a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS and a 50MP front camera. It also has custom imaging silicon for enhanced computational photography.
What processor powers the Vivo X300 series?
Both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, built on a 3nm process.
What are the battery capacities and charging speeds for the Vivo X300 series?
The X300 Pro has a 6,510mAh battery, while the X300 has a 6,040mAh battery. Both support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.