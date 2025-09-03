Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Expands AI To Budget Phones With New Galaxy A17 And A07: Here's What New

Samsung Expands AI To Budget Phones With New Galaxy A17 And A07: Here's What New

Samsung launches Galaxy A17 and Galaxy A07 LTE in India, bringing AI features, strong cameras, and security to budget phones.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahead of the September 4 launch event, Samsung has introduced two new budget-friendly smartphones in India, the Galaxy A17 (in 5G and LTE versions) and the Galaxy A07 LTE. What makes these launches stand out is the addition of AI features, which were earlier available only on Samsung’s premium models. 

With this move, Samsung is aiming to bring advanced tools like voice assistance, smarter search, and security to budget users. Along with AI, Samsung also promises better cameras, smooth screens, and strong battery performance with these phones.

Galaxy A17 And A07 Carrying Samsung AI

The Galaxy A17 is packed with AI tools that make tasks faster and easier. By pressing the side button, users can open Gemini AI, while Gemini Live helps with voice commands. 

Another interesting tool is Circle to Search with Google, which lets you quickly look up information, objects, or even songs by simply circling them on screen. These features are designed to save time and make the phone more helpful in daily life.

Cameras, display, and safety

For photos and videos, the Galaxy A17 comes with a triple-camera setup along with AI-powered stabilisation for sharper results. The phone also has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes watching videos, scrolling, and gaming smooth and enjoyable.

On the safety side, both the Galaxy A17 and A07 include Samsung Knox Vault, Auto Blocker, and Theft Protection, which help keep user data and devices secure. Samsung has also worked on durability, while fast charging ensures the phones last long through busy days.

With the Galaxy A17 and A07, Samsung is bringing AI, better cameras, and stronger security to budget smartphones, giving more users access to features once reserved for flagship devices.

Apart from these budget-friendly phones, Samsung is also expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab 11 Series at its September 4 event

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
