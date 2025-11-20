Vivo X Fold 6 Leak Reveals A Massive Camera Upgrade: What We Know So Far

Vivo launched the X Fold 5 in June and released it in July. Now, a new leak has started talking about the next phone in this series, called the Vivo X Fold 6. This leak came from a Weibo user stating that the phone is expected to launch sometime between April and June next year.

According to the leak, the Vivo X Fold 6 may get a 200MP camera, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and a side fingerprint sensor. These are the only details leaked for now, but more information should come soon.

Vivo X Fold 6 Leaked Camera & Chipset Details

A Weibo user under the name Smart Pikachu shared that the Vivo X Fold 6 may come with a 200MP camera sensor. The leak did not confirm whether this sensor will be used for the main camera or the telephoto camera.

The phone is also said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. Vivo seems to be following the same pattern as last time because the X Fold 5 used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 instead of Qualcomm’s top chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. So once again, Vivo may use a chip that is powerful but not the highest-end one available.

The phone may also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor built into the power button. This makes unlocking the device fast and easy. These small early details give fans an idea of what Vivo is planning for its next foldable.

Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Timeline & What To Expect Next

The leak says the Vivo X Fold 6 launch is expected in the second quarter of next year, which means sometime between April and June.

Vivo followed a similar pattern with the X Fold 5, so this launch window seems believable. As of now, these are the only details available about the X Fold 6.

Since this is the first rumour, more leaks should arrive in the coming weeks and months. We may soon get details about the display, battery, design, and more. For now, fans will have to wait, but it looks like the X Fold 6 is already gaining attention online.