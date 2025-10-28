Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vivo S50 Leaks: Here's Why Vivo Skipped The S40 & What's Expected

Vivo S50 Leaks: Here’s Why Vivo Skipped The S40 & What’s Expected

Vivo is skipping the S40 series and heading straight to the S50 lineup, and there’s an interesting reason behind it. Fresh leaks reveal exciting details on specifications.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Vivo launched its S30 and S30 Pro Mini phones earlier this year in May, but the company clearly isn’t slowing down. Instead of releasing an S40 lineup, Vivo is jumping straight to the S50 series, and there’s a cultural reason behind that. In China, the number 4 is often seen as unlucky, so Vivo is skipping it entirely. 

Now, leaks have started to spill details about the upcoming Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini, and from what we’re hearing, both phones sound pretty interesting.

Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Let’s start with the displays. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is expected to stick with the same 6.31-inch screen as its previous model, while the regular Vivo S50 might slightly reduce its display size to 6.59 inches from the older 6.67-inch panel. 

Both phones will have flat screens with 1.5K resolution, basically meaning sharper visuals and better clarity for daily use. The S50 could also bring a premium metal frame, giving it a sturdy, high-end feel. What really stands out, though, is the camera setup. 


Vivo S50 Leaks: Here’s Why Vivo Skipped The S40 & What’s Expected

A Weibo user under the name Digital Chat Station stated that the Vivo S50 might come with a flagship-level periscope telephoto camera, something you usually don’t see in phones around this range.

The smaller S50 Pro Mini is said to pack full flagship-level hardware too, though we don’t have the exact details yet. 

It’s expected to perform well and appeal to users who prefer compact but powerful smartphones.

Vivo S50 Series Launch Timeline & Expected Highlights

According to leaks, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which means strong performance and smooth multitasking. 

It’s also tipped to have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple rear camera setup, including a periscope lens for high-quality zoom shots.

The Vivo S50 series could launch next month in China, directly competing with the Oppo Reno 15 and Honor 500 series.

If leaks are accurate, this lineup might bring a nice balance of design, camera power, and performance at an appealing price.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
