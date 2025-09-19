Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vivo V60 Lite Leaks Reveals A 6,500 mAh Battery, Sony Camera: Everything We Know So Far

Vivo V60 Lite Leaks Reveals A 6,500 mAh Battery, Sony Camera: Everything We Know So Far

Leaked details about the Vivo V60 Lite 4G have surfaced online, tipping a huge 6,500mAh battery, 90W fast charging, and a new ultrawide camera.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 04:21 PM (IST)

Vivo V60 Lite Leaks: Vivo launched the V60 last month, and now more phones from the same series are on the way. Along with the V60e, which was leaked recently, details of the Vivo V60 Lite 4G have also appeared online. The phone will likely go to global markets and act as the next model after the V50 Lite 4G, which came out in March. 

Xpertpick reported that the new version will bring a bigger display, faster charging, and one more rear camera compared to the older phone.

Vivo V60 Lite Display, & Storage

The Vivo V60 Lite 4G is expected to have a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. 

It may also have very thin bezels, giving it a 94.2% screen-to-body ratio, as further reported by Xpertpick. 

Inside, the phone is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 685 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. 

For selfies and video calls, it will carry a 32MP front camera. The phone will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Even with its big battery, the handset is just 7.59mm slim, which should make it easy to handle.

Vivo V60 Lite Cameras, Battery

At the back, the phone is said to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide lens that covers a 120-degree field of view. 

This ultrawide camera is the main new upgrade when compared to the earlier V50 Lite 4G. The device will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. 

It will ship with Android 15 and Funtouch OS 15 on top, even though Android 16 is already out. Other features include dual speakers, an IP65 rating for dust and splash protection, and colour choices of black and blue. 

The launch date is not clear yet, but leaked images show a slim design in line with Vivo’s recent models.



About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY

