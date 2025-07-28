In UK, AI Will Keep A Check On Porn Sites. Age Checks, ID Scan, Everything Else That's New

The UK is taking major steps to stop children from accessing online pornography. Under new rules set by the country’s communications regulator Ofcom, all websites and apps that show adult content must check that users are at least 18 years old. These rules are part of the Online Safety Act and will start from spring 2026.

Even if a porn website is based in another country, the rules will still apply if people in the UK can access it. The government wants to make the internet safer for children and reduce the spread of harmful or illegal content.

Sites Must Prove Users Are Adults or Block Access

Ofcom has made it clear that sites must use strong age-checking systems. These could include scanning ID cards, using credit card details, or even using AI to estimate someone’s age based on their face. If sites do not follow the rules, they may have to block UK users or face big penalties.

“Pornographic websites will need to ensure that children cannot access them, including through the use of highly effective age verification,” said Ofcom. “We’ll also expect them to have clear policies for taking down illegal content, and to act quickly when they become aware of it.”

The rules will be introduced in two phases. First, companies will have time to plan and prepare. They can also speak to Ofcom about how to follow the rules properly. Then, from 2026, full enforcement will begin.

AI and ID Checks to Keep Children Safe

The new rules suggest several ways to confirm a user’s age. These include uploading official ID, using credit card information, or advanced technology like facial recognition powered by artificial intelligence. These tools aim to prevent underage users from lying about their age.

In the past, the UK tried to bring in similar laws, but they were dropped in 2019. This time, the Online Safety Act gives stronger legal support and gives Ofcom more power to take action.

Platforms Worldwide Must Comply

These new rules apply to any site or service that people in the UK can access, even if the company is not based there. “These services will need to take action to prevent children from accessing pornography, regardless of where they are based,” Ofcom said. The government hopes this move will protect children online and ensure that companies take more responsibility for the content they share.

But any attempt to promote or use tools like VPNs or fake IDs could land platforms in legal trouble. The penalties include fines of up to £18 million (approximately Rs 193 crore) or 10 percent of global revenue, whichever is higher.