HomeTechnologyEXCLUSIVE | 1 Billion Clicks & Counting: How Wikipedia’s Indian Hustle Keeps It Human In The Age Of AI

India is among the top 10 countries on Wikipedia, with over 1 billion monthly views, reflecting a major shift in how Indians consume and contribute to online knowledge.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As India steps into the global spotlight as the most populous nation with a mobile-first digital population, Wikipedia is quietly going through its own evolution. From leveraging AI-backed tools to driving volunteer-led content creation in over two dozen Indic languages, the Wikimedia Foundation is doubling down on regional relevance.

At the heart of this push is Runa Bhattacharjee, Senior Director, Product, Languages & Content Growth, Wikimedia Foundation, who believes the future of knowledge lies in people, not platforms.

Credit: By Myleen Hollero - Myleen Hollero Photography, CC BY-SA 3.0

In an exclusive conversation with ABP Live, she outlined how Wikipedia is adapting, innovating, and pushing back against digital hierarchies to remain the world’s most trusted open-source encyclopedia.

A Billion Views & Counting: India’s Wikipedia Obsession

India now ranks among the top ten countries globally in terms of Wikipedia page views, clocking over a billion hits every month. And that’s not just a vanity metric; it reflects a significant shift in how Indians are consuming and contributing to knowledge. “India continues to be a key growth region for Wikipedia,” said Runa Bhattacharjee, highlighting the impact of a mobile-first, multilingual generation engaging with the platform.

Wikipedia’s unique edge lies in its community-driven model. “Wikipedia is created and curated by a community of nearly 260,000 volunteers from around the world,” she noted. Within South Asia, India accounts for more than 70 per cent of all content contributions.

What’s driving this surge? Indic language editions. Wikipedia now supports over 25 Indian languages, including nearly all 22 scheduled languages of the country, more than any other nation on the platform.

Volunteer contributors frequently collaborate across these language versions to build locally relevant content. Initiatives like the Wiki Loves Folklore campaign have helped crowdsource culturally rich contributions ranging from folk art to regional music, uploaded to Wikimedia Commons.

Language, Access And Equity: Bridging India's Knowledge Divide

Despite the growing numbers, building knowledge equity across India is far from straightforward. Bhattacharjee acknowledged a critical gap: “One of the challenges Wikipedia's volunteer contributors can face is limited access to the reliable secondary sources.” Historical underrepresentation of certain communities and languages means fewer published sources for volunteers to cite, thereby creating systemic gaps in Wikipedia’s content.

To address this, the Wikimedia Foundation is backing grassroots efforts. “We regularly support activities such as edit-a-thons for smaller language Wikipedias, workshops that help empower women to contribute their knowledge, and campaigns that promote representation of India’s biodiversity,” she explained.

Tools like The Wikipedia Library grant top editors access to subscription-only databases, while Knowledge Equity Grants are helping academic institutions like Jadavpur University and IIIT-Hyderabad close digital divides in research and content creation. Technical support also comes from groups like the Indic MediaWiki Developers User Group.

MinT, Mobile and Machine Learning: Wikipedia Experiments With AI (But Keeps Humans In Charge)

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be reshaping the digital landscape, but Wikipedia’s mantra is clear: humans first. Bhattacharjee is leading the Foundation’s efforts on MinT, a machine translation service tailored for low-resource languages. In India, MinT uses IndicTrans, a model developed at IIT-Madras under AI4Bharat. “The accuracy and usability for Indian languages have come a long way,” she said.

However, Wikipedia’s AI strategy is designed around feedback loops and community involvement. “We believe that AI should support the work of humans, not replace them,” she stressed.

The mobile experience is another area of active experimentation. Wikipedia’s Android app now includes a game called Which Came First? that quizzes users on the chronological order of historical events. “We saw over 400,000 people try the game in the last 90 days,” Bhattacharjee revealed, calling it a fun, frictionless way to connect users with deeper knowledge. Plans are underway to launch the game on iOS next year.

Fighting Misinformation, One Edit At A Time

With AI-generated content on the rise, Wikipedia is doubling down on transparency and trust. “On Wikipedia, you are not reading a single point of view...you are reading the culmination of edits from a diversity of contributors,” Bhattacharjee said.

Unlike opaque AI systems, Wikipedia’s editorial process is open to scrutiny. Every citation, edit, and discussion is logged and available for public view. “The whole process of content moderation by Wikipedia volunteers is open and transparent,” she emphasised. Bots and human admins work in tandem to defend against misinformation and malicious edits.

The Wikimedia Foundation supplements this with a Trust and Safety team, grants for misinformation research, and partnerships with global organisations to prevent the spread of disinformation, especially in regions like India, where misinformation is a growing concern.

Can The Internet Be Truly Inclusive?

As India becomes the world’s most populous country, a lingering question remains: are we building a more inclusive digital world or just transferring old hierarchies online?

Bhattacharjee offered a hopeful view: “A few years ago, Wikipedia was called 'the last best place on the internet'... I am optimistic about a future where everyone can continue to freely share information with everyone, everywhere.”

It’s not just an ideal. It’s a call to action. With every regional article added, every new language supported, and every myth debunked by citation, Wikipedia’s India story continues to unfold, driven not by machines, but by the quiet power of collective knowledge.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 25 Jul 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Wikipedia ABP Live Premium ABP Premium TECHNOLOGY
