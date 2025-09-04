Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyPlanning To Buy A TV? GST Cut Just Made Them Cheaper: All You Need To Know

Planning To Buy A TV? GST Cut Just Made Them Cheaper: All You Need To Know

TVs to get cheaper as GST on 32-inch and larger models drops to 18%, boosting festive demand and driving upgrades to bigger, premium screens in India’s $12B market.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

GST On TV: Television prices in India are expected to see a sharp dip after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council decided to slash rates on bigger models. At its 56th meeting on September 3, the Council approved a reduction in GST on 32-inch and larger televisions, bringing the rate down from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. The move is expected to energise the country’s $12-billion TV industry, which has been grappling with sluggish demand.

The announcement comes just ahead of the crucial festive sales period, traditionally the busiest time for the consumer electronics market. As reported by Moneycontrol, analysts believe the price correction could encourage households to move beyond entry-level models and adopt larger screens, along with premium display technologies such as QLED and mini-LED.

Industry Battling Slowdown

Data from Counterpoint Research shows that India’s smart TV market slipped by 3 per cent in 2024, while the overall television segment contracted by 6 per cent. Rising inflation and cautious consumer spending were cited as major reasons behind the decline. Market experts suggest that the GST cut, coupled with seasonal discounts, might be the trigger the industry needs to recover lost ground.

Reports from IMARC Group and Custom Market Insights estimate that India’s television industry was valued at $12.2 billion in 2024. Projections point to a threefold increase, with the market expected to touch between $35 and $36.4 billion by 2033. Analysts highlight that larger screen adoption and mainstreaming of advanced technologies will be key growth drivers in the coming years.

Brand Exits Shake Up The Market

As per the Moneycontrol report, despite its size, India’s TV market has not been easy to navigate. While giants like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi and TCL continue to dominate, competition and margin pressures have forced several players to bow out. Chinese brands such as OnePlus and Realme pulled back from the smart TV business in 2024. Over 15 other brands, including Intex, Philips, Amazon Basics and Panwood, also exited.

Even after these departures, around 60 brands remain active in the segment, making it one of the most competitive markets in the world. With the tax relief now in place, industry watchers expect sharper battles in pricing, but also a renewed push for premium technologies as consumer appetite for upgrades grows during the festive rush.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
TV Business GST TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Business
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
India
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
India
Trees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides
Trees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget