What Are Indians Looking For On OnlyFans? From Local To 'Chubby', Secret Trends Revealed

India’s most-searched term on OnlyFans is “Indian,” with 25.2% of users prioritising local content above all else.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 01:26 PM (IST)

A new global study of OnlyFans search behaviour has put India under a revealing spotlight, and the results suggest the country is navigating desire with one foot rooted in cultural comfort and the other stepping into bold, often taboo territory.

The analysis, conducted by OnlyFans search engine OnlyGuider across 49 countries, maps millions of search queries to explore what people seek when they believe no one is watching. While the report spans nearly 3 billion users worldwide, India’s patterns stand out for their blend of self-recognition, body positivity, East Asian fascination, and Western fantasy archetypes.

Searching For Local

India’s most-searched term on OnlyFans is “Indian,” with 25.2% of users prioritising local content above all else. Researchers describe this as a form of “digital tribalism”, a desire for creators who share familiar language, looks, and cultural cues.

This preference also signals a quiet act of representation, reclaiming space in an industry historically dominated by Western imagery.

Quiet Rebellion Against Beauty Norms

The second most popular search in India is “Chubby,” a category that challenges the country’s rigid body image standards. In a society where slimness and fair skin are often idealised, this private preference suggests an undercurrent of resistance, an embrace of softness and authenticity over aspirational perfection.

Experts say it could point to a growing appetite for diversity in erotic representation, even if mainstream media remains slow to change.

East Asian Allure Meets Western Archetypes

India’s top searches also reveal a strong pull toward East Asian aesthetics, with “Korea,” “Japan,” and “Asian” appearing prominently. Analysts link this to the influence of K-pop, anime, and regional cinema, where themes of purity, discipline, and mystery intersect with sexual curiosity. At the same time, long-standing Western tropes such as “Blonde,” “MILF,” and “Big T**s” remain deeply embedded, reflecting the lingering impact of globalised porn culture.

The presence of “Couple” in India’s top searches is also notable, suggesting a yearning for intimacy and mutual connection in a culture where public displays of affection are often frowned upon.

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 11 Aug 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
