TECNO is gearing up to make waves with what it claims will be the 'world’s slimmest 5G curved smartphone'. Buzz around the rumour mill suggests that the handset could be priced at around Rs 80,000, placing it in the premium flagship segment and marking a major move for the brand, which is generally known for its budget-friendly offerings so far.

The Shenzen-headquartered brand’s upcoming handset is expected to stand out for one primary reason: its razor-thin body. At just 5.95mm, the phone could set a new benchmark for slim 5G smartphones with a curved display, an area that most players have struggled to balance with performance and durability. Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a thickness of 5.85mm, but that doesn't sport a curved display. So, TECNO might be on to something here.

Expected Specifications

Although TECNO has yet to disclose the full technical sheet, industry insiders point out that the handset may share similarities with the TECNO Spark Slim, which was showcased earlier this year at Mobile World Congress 2025. That model drew attention for its sleek design and immersive display, and many expect TECNO to carry forward those traits into the India-bound edition.

Key highlights from the Spark Slim include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals.

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a dual 50-megapixel camera setup on the rear, designed to deliver versatile shooting capabilities. Powering the device is likely to be a 5,200mAh battery, a respectable figure considering the ultra-thin form factor.

The new phone is also tipped to feature a stainless steel frame, giving it a robust yet refined look.

As a standard, TECNO is expected to launch the model in multiple colour options to cater to different style preferences.

A High-Stakes Launch For TECNO

This launch could mark an important moment for TECNO as it seeks to carve out a niche in India’s highly competitive premium smartphone segment. With an ambitious price point and a design-first strategy, the company is positioning itself against established global players.

All eyes will now be on August 22, when TECNO officially lifts the curtain off the device.