iPhone 17 Leaks: Apple is working on its iPhone 17 lineup, which is scheduled for September. Recent leaks have shed some light on the pricing details ahead of the launch. The series is said to carry four models: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This is the first time that all the models will boast ProMotion 120Hz displays. As per Apple’s traditional launch timeline, the launch might take place next month.

All the information provided below are based on leaks and rumours. Consider this report with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

Apple made a big jump by sporting a 24MP front camera in all its upcoming phones, rather than 12MP like before. On the back, the iPhone 17 Pro Max might carry a triple 48MP camera setup (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto with Tetraprism) and 8K video recording.

The iPhone 17 Air is said to have a single 48MP lens, whereas the standard iPhone 17 may carry a dual-camera system.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and Display

The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro might sport 6.3-inch displays, while the slimmer Air might have a 6.6-inch screen. The Pro Max, on the other hand, could have a massive 6.9-inch panel.

It appears that Apple is discontinuing its Plus variant this year, while redesigning the pro models to feature a horizontal camera bump for improved sensor spacing and LiDAR placement.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Chipset

As reported by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to run on an A19 Pro chip, while the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could have the standard A19 chip. Furthermore, the iPhone 17 might boast an 8GB RAM while the Pro models could reach 12GB RAM.

All these phones are expected to ship with iOS 26, announced at WWDC 2025.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Prices in India, UAE and the US

Leaks also suggest that there might be a possible price hike due to high production costs. In India, the iPhone 17 may start around Rs 79,900. In the US, the base model is said to have a tag of $899, while in the UAE, the price is expected to begin at AED 3,799.

The Pro models, especially the Pro Max, will likely command a much higher price given their advanced specs.