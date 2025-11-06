Made-In-India Sony-Backed 'Suri: The Seventh Note' Releases Gameplay Trailer: Top PS5 Features

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyMade-In-India Sony-Backed 'Suri: The Seventh Note' Releases Gameplay Trailer: Top PS5 Features

Suri: The Seventh Note is an Indian-made rhythm action platformer coming to PS5 and PC. A release date hasn’t been announced yet.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru-based independent studio Tathvamasi Studios has released the first gameplay trailer for its upcoming title Suri: The Seventh Note, planned for release on PS5 and PC. The game is part of Sony’s India Hero Project, a programme that supports select Indian developers. The title is described as a rhythm-based action platformer set on the fictional island of Suri. 

The main character, Ajira, searches for a cure for her mother, while the island is affected by a strange musical corruption. No launch date has been confirmed yet.

How 'Suri: The Seventh Note' Plays

According to the studio, the island of Suri is built around music as a core element. In the game’s story, the island’s rhythm becomes distorted, affecting its environment and life forms. 

Players control Ajira, who travels across the island to find a rare fruit said to cure her mother’s illness.

The world reacts to musical beats, meaning the environment and combat patterns follow rhythm cues. The game’s challenge appears to come from moving, jumping, and fighting in sync with the soundtrack. 


The studio states that the game blends platforming and rhythm mechanics rather than offering traditional combat or exploration alone.

Tathvamasi Studios has been working with Sony for more than a year under the India Hero Project. 

The studio’s director, Glen Martin, said the team grew up playing PlayStation titles and wanted to bring a locally developed game to the platform. The team says wishlisting helps indie games, but did not specify a release window or pricing.

What's Special On PS5?

The developers say the PS5 version includes a system they call the Rhythm Haptics Engine. 

This feature aims to match sound, visuals, and controller vibration so players can hear, see, and feel the rhythm during gameplay.


The studio points out that the feature relies on the DualSense controller’s haptics, which are used to signal changes in tone or intensity during interactions.

Suri: The Seventh Note will also release on PC through Steam, but further technical details have not been shared

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
