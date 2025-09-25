Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PS Plus Free Games For October Announced: Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3, More

Alongside the Essentials lineup, Sony also revealed a major addition for players at the Extra tier. The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be joining the PS Plus Extra catalogue on September 26.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

PS Plus Free Games: Sony has lifted the curtain on its next batch of PlayStation Plus free titles, and October is shaping up to be an exciting month for subscribers. Starting October 8, three notable games will be available for players at the Essentials tier: Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3, and Cocoon. Each brings something different to the table, from dark, cinematic storytelling to absurd goat-fueled mayhem and a clever puzzle adventure.

Fans of narrative-driven thrillers will likely rush to Alan Wake 2, Remedy’s acclaimed sequel that expands the psychological horror series. Meanwhile, Goat Simulator 3 ensures some light-hearted chaos with its trademark ridiculous antics, and Cocoon offers a unique indie experience blending mystery with inventive puzzle mechanics.

Extra Tier Adds A Heavy Hitter

Alongside the Essentials lineup, Sony also revealed a major addition for players at the Extra tier. The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be joining the PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue on September 26. The beloved Naughty Dog title has been upgraded for the PlayStation 5, featuring enhanced visuals and improved performance.

This announcement means subscribers won’t have to wait until October to jump into Ellie and Abby’s harrowing story once again, making it a strong late-September release for the catalogue.

State Of Play Showcases What’s Next

The news dropped during Sony’s latest State of Play presentation, which was broadcast from the Tokyo Game Show 2025. The 35-minute showcase gave fans a glimpse at upcoming projects, with highlights including a first look at Insomniac’s highly anticipated Wolverine game. Viewers also caught trailers and updates for Saros, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and several other titles.

Sony leaned heavily on gameplay footage and visual reveals to keep the momentum going for the PlayStation 5. For many players, however, the announcement of October’s PlayStation Plus lineup was one of the evening’s standout moments.

With Alan Wake 2 leading the pack and The Last of Us Part II Remastered joining the Extra tier, October looks like a month that offers something for horror lovers, indie fans, and chaos seekers alike.

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Gaming PS Plus PS5 PlayStation
