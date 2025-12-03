Arijit Singh Leads Spotify Wrapped 2025 In India, Makes Global Top 10

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Spotify has launched its highly anticipated Wrapped 2025, giving users a more immersive and personalised look at their year in music and podcasts. The seventh edition in India not only showcases the country’s streaming trends but also introduces interactive features to explore individual listening habits.

Arijit Singh reigns supreme

For the seventh consecutive year, Arijit Singh was India’s most-streamed artist, followed by Pritam and Shreya Ghoshal. The top 10 also included A.R. Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Sachin-Jigar, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Masoom Sharma. Singh’s global appeal was also recognised, as he appeared in Spotify’s global top 10 artists alongside international stars like Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

Top songs and albums in India

Romantic tracks dominated India’s playlists in 2025. Raanjhan by Sachet-Parampara from Do Patti was the year’s most-streamed song, crossing 246 million streams. Other hits included Kushagra’s Finding Her, Tanishk Bagchi and Faheem Abdullah’s Saiyaara, and Aditya Rikhari’s Sahiba. Soundtracks led the album charts, with Saiyaara topping the list, followed by Aashiqui 2, ANIMAL, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Podcasts continue to captivate

Podcasts by Indian creators remained highly popular. Figuring Out with Raj Shamani led the charts, followed by The Horror Show by Khooni Monday and The Desi Crime Podcast. Other top shows included The Ranveer Show (Hindi), The Stories of Mahabharata, and Horror Time – Scary Stories in Hindi.

New interactive features

Spotify’s Wrapped 2025 offers several new ways to explore listening habits:

Listening Age: Compare your music taste with others in your age group.

Fan Leaderboard: See where you rank among global fans of your favourite artists.

Listening Archive: AI-powered snapshots of your most memorable streaming days.

Wrapped Party: Turn your streaming stats into live competitions with friends.

Classic features like Top Genres, Top Song Quiz, Top Artist Sprint, and the personalised Your Top Songs 2025 playlist are also back with updates showing total streams for your top 100 tracks.

Global highlights

Internationally, Bad Bunny topped Spotify’s Global Top Artist chart for the fourth time, while Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With A Smile was the most-streamed global song. DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny was the top album worldwide. The Joe Rogan Experience remained Spotify’s Global Top Podcast for the sixth consecutive year.

Spotify users in India can now access their personalised Wrapped 2025 experience via the mobile app, exploring their top songs, albums, podcasts, and interactive features that make this year’s Wrapped the most engaging yet.