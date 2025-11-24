Spotify’s 'Import Your Music' Feature Lets You Bring All Your Music In Seconds: Here's How

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Spotify is rolling out a new feature called ‘Import your music’, and it is designed to make switching from other music apps much easier. The tool is launching globally, and mobile users will start seeing the option inside the app within the next few days.

With this feature, listeners can move their playlists to Spotify without depending on outside apps or doing everything manually. Spotify says the process has been made simple so that users do not have to start building their music collections all over again.

Spotify's Import Music Feature Explained

Spotify says the new integration makes playlist transfers much smoother by removing the need for third-party tools.

The platform has not officially shared a list of all supported services, but the feature works through TuneMyMusic, a service that already supports transfers from major platforms like Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, SoundCloud, Qobuz, Napster, Pandora, and several others.

This means users who have spent years building playlists on different apps can now bring everything directly into Spotify with just a few simple steps.

The move is one of Spotify’s biggest efforts to attract new users who may have avoided switching because moving playlists felt too complicated.

After the transfer, Spotify says all creative tools remain available for imported playlists. Users can design custom cover art, invite friends to edit together, or turn playlists into shared collections. Features like Smart Filters and playlist transition mixing will also work wherever they are normally supported.

How To Use Spotify’s New Import Music Feature

To move an existing playlist, users need to open the Spotify app on their phone and go to ‘Your Library’. After scrolling to the bottom, they will see the ‘Import your music’ button. Tapping it will connect them to TuneMyMusic.

Users can then choose the service they want to import from and start the transfer.

Spotify also confirmed that its recommendation system will adjust automatically after the import.

This means playlists like Release Radar and Daylist will update based on the songs users bring from other platforms.