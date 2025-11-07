Spotify Now Lets You See Weekly Stats, But Is It Only For Paid Users?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Spotify has introduced a new feature called weekly listening stats. This feature helps you look back at the music you listened to during the week in a simple and fun way. Spotify says it will be a “shareable snapshot,” so people can also show it to friends if they want. The feature is available for both free users and Spotify Premium subscribers.

It has been launched in more than 60 countries. It will show your top artists and songs from the past four weeks and also suggest playlists based on your taste.

What Does The Spotify Weekly Listening Stats Show?

The Spotify Weekly Listening Stats feature shows the artists and songs you have listened to the most over the last four weeks. It is like a quick summary of your music mood.

Many people listen to a lot of songs every day, and sometimes they don't remember what they played the most. This feature helps you keep track easily.

It also gives you playlists that match your taste. These playlists are made from what you already enjoy. So, if you liked a few chill songs, you may see more playlists with the same soft vibe.

If you listened to fast or dance songs, Spotify may suggest something similar. The main goal is to help you find music that feels right for you.

Weekly Stats Available Only To Paid Users?

One good thing is that Spotify Weekly Listening Stats is not only for paid users. People using the free version can also access it.

Spotify has launched this feature in more than 60 markets around the world, so many users will be able to try it.

You do not need to change anything in your app. Just open Spotify and check your weekly summary when the feature appears. It is made to be easy and quick to understand.

The design of the feature makes it simple to view and share. Spotify wants users to feel happy about their music choices and enjoy discovering more songs.