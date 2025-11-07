Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySpotify Now Lets You See Weekly Stats, But Is It Only For Paid Users?

Spotify Now Lets You See Weekly Stats, But Is It Only For Paid Users?

Spotify has rolled out Weekly Listening Stats, a feature that shows your top songs and artists from the past four weeks. But is it only available to paid users?

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Spotify has introduced a new feature called weekly listening stats. This feature helps you look back at the music you listened to during the week in a simple and fun way. Spotify says it will be a “shareable snapshot,” so people can also show it to friends if they want. The feature is available for both free users and Spotify Premium subscribers. 

It has been launched in more than 60 countries. It will show your top artists and songs from the past four weeks and also suggest playlists based on your taste.

What Does The Spotify Weekly Listening Stats Show?

The Spotify Weekly Listening Stats feature shows the artists and songs you have listened to the most over the last four weeks. It is like a quick summary of your music mood. 

Many people listen to a lot of songs every day, and sometimes they don't remember what they played the most. This feature helps you keep track easily.

It also gives you playlists that match your taste. These playlists are made from what you already enjoy. So, if you liked a few chill songs, you may see more playlists with the same soft vibe. 

If you listened to fast or dance songs, Spotify may suggest something similar. The main goal is to help you find music that feels right for you.

Weekly Stats Available Only To Paid Users?

One good thing is that Spotify Weekly Listening Stats is not only for paid users. People using the free version can also access it. 

Spotify has launched this feature in more than 60 markets around the world, so many users will be able to try it.

You do not need to change anything in your app. Just open Spotify and check your weekly summary when the feature appears. It is made to be easy and quick to understand. 

The design of the feature makes it simple to view and share. Spotify wants users to feel happy about their music choices and enjoy discovering more songs.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

States
Modi’s ‘Dunaali, Rangdaari’ Attack: PM 'Warns' Bihar Against Return of ‘Jungle & Katta Raj’
Modi’s ‘Dunaali, Rangdaari’ Attack: PM 'Warns' Bihar Against Return of ‘Jungle & Katta Raj’
India
‘Historic Sin’: BJP’s CR Kesavan Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
‘Historic Sin’: BJP Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget