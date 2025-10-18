Spotify Joins Hands With Sony, Universal & Warner To Build AI Tools Supporting Artists' Rights

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Spotify has joined hands with major music labels, including Sony, Universal, Warner, and Merlin, to create AI tools that focus on artists and songwriters. The goal is to make sure artists are paid fairly, credited properly, and have control over AI use in music. This comes as AI-generated songs become more common and spark questions about copyright and artists’ rights.

Spotify wants its AI to help music creation, not replace human creativity, and give artists more choice in how AI interacts with their work.

Spotify Artist AI Tools To Protect Rights

Spotify’s new AI tools are being built around principles that put artists first. The company will work with record labels, distributors, and music publishers to create tools that artists can choose to use or ignore.

The platform says these tools will ensure fair compensation and proper credit while helping artists connect with fans.

Some existing AI features already include AI DJ playlists and AI-based playlist creation. Spotify wants future AI tools to enhance creativity rather than replace humans.

How Spotify Plans To Use AI In Music

Spotify has also updated its AI policy to reduce misuse, such as spam uploads or duplicate AI-generated tracks.

The company will use the DDEX music labelling system to mark songs made with AI. This way, musicians can see if their work is used in AI music and receive proper payment.

Spotify has started a generative AI research lab and product team to develop new tools, aiming to give artists control while keeping copyright and transparency at the centre of music creation.

The partnerships and new tools reflect Spotify’s effort to balance AI innovation with the protection of artists’ rights.

As AI becomes more common in music, these steps could help musicians maintain control, ensure fair earnings, and stay connected with their audience while benefiting from AI technology.