Sony Teams Up With TCL: Premium Bravia TVs Will No Longer Be Made The Same Way

Sony is changing how its premium TVs are made. The company has announced a joint venture with Chinese electronics brand TCL. The two have signed a non-binding agreement that may be finalised by March 2026. If approved, the new company could start work in April this year. TCL will own 51%, while Sony will hold 49%.

Future models will still carry the Sony and Bravia names. However, the new company will manage TV and home audio design, production, sales, and delivery worldwide.

Sony TCL TV Partnership: What Is Changing

Under the Sony TCL TV partnership, a new company will handle most parts of Sony’s TV and home audio business. This includes product development, design, manufacturing, sales, and logistics. Sony will continue to provide its picture and sound technology, while TCL will bring its display systems and supply chain network.

Sony says the deal is meant to combine strengths from both sides. TCL already has large-scale manufacturing and lower production costs. Sony has experience in image processing and sound. Together, they will manage all global operations related to TVs and home entertainment products.

TCL, which is known mainly for affordable TVs, will get a chance to enter the premium segment. Sony, on the other hand, may reduce costs and stay competitive in markets where prices matter.

Even though TCL will hold the majority stake, Sony branding will remain on products. This means customers will still see “Sony” and “Bravia” on new TVs, but the business behind them will be different.

Sony TCL TV Partnership: What It Means For Buyers

For buyers, the Sony TCL TV partnership may affect how Sony TVs are priced and built. Since TCL owns more of the new company, it may influence manufacturing and cost decisions. This could lead to lower prices for Sony-branded TVs.

In markets like India, where price plays a big role, this change may make Sony TVs more accessible. However, some users may be concerned about whether quality remains the same.

Sony says its core image and audio technologies will still be used. TCL says the deal will help it improve scale and supply chain efficiency.

The Sony TV brand is not going away. But how these TVs are made, priced, and delivered is likely to change. For customers, this could mean more options at different price points, with familiar branding but a new business structure behind it.