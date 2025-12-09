Nikkhil Advani Unveils Intense Season 2 Of Freedom At Midnight; Sony LIV Sets Release Date

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNikkhil Advani Unveils Intense Season 2 Of Freedom At Midnight; Sony LIV Sets Release Date

Nikkhil Advani teases a more intense Season 2 of Freedom at Midnight, exploring the turbulent months after India’s independence. The series streams on Sony LIV from January 9.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has announced that the upcoming season of Freedom at Midnight will take viewers further into one of the most defining and turbulent periods in the subcontinent’s history. The second season, he said, seeks to expand the canvas of the story, offering a more immersive and emotionally charged portrayal of the events that shaped independent India.

Reflecting on the narrative focus of the new chapter, Nikkhil shared, “Season 2 of Freedom at Midnight takes us even deeper into India’s most defining months. These were times of turmoil, courage, and impossible decisions, moments that shaped the soul of a new nation.”

He added that the creative team placed special emphasis on human stories embedded within political upheavals. “Through this season, we’ve focused on bringing alive not just the political corridors where history was written, but the human stories that carried its weight. It’s a reminder of the sacrifice, leadership, and resilience that guided India through its most turbulent transition.”

Season 2 Announcement Sparks Buzz

The makers officially unveiled Freedom at Midnight Season 2 on Tuesday through a striking social media teaser. Their post read, “The electrifying story of the aftermath of India’s Independence - Freedom At Midnight Season 2, streaming on 9th Jan only on Sony LIV. The History You May Not Know, The History You Should Know.” The announcement quickly generated anticipation among viewers awaiting a deeper exploration of the post-Independence era.

Based on the Acclaimed Historical Bestseller

Inspired by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’ celebrated book, the series dramatizes monumental episodes surrounding India’s independence. Season 2 continues this mission, threading political events with personal conflicts and emotional journeys.

Strong Ensemble Cast Returns

The show features an expansive cast including Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, KC Shankar, RJ Malishka, Rajesh Kumar, Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson, Alistair Finlay and Cordelia Bugeja.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in collaboration with StudioNext, the series is directed by Nikkhil Advani. Freedom at Midnight Season 2 will begin streaming January 9 exclusively on Sony LIV.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nikkhil Advani Sidhant Gupta Emmay Entertainment Dominique Lapierre India Independence Series Larry Collins
