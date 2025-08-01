In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Honor X9c Review: If you’ve ever wanted a phone that could survive your clumsiness, last longer than your weekend getaway, and still look like it belongs in a fashion shoot, the Honor X9c might be just right for you. With a stunning AMOLED display, a beastly battery, and a build that laughs in the face of concrete, it’s made for those who break phones for breakfast. Sure, it’s no gaming champ, but at a little over Rs 20,000, it offers a whole lot of dependable charm wrapped in a surprisingly luxe package.

Honor X9c Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

That Jade Cyan finish is drop-dead gorgeous

Giant 6,600mAh battery keeps going forever

Cameras are solid (just don’t zoom too much)

MagicOS AI tools are actually useful

What Doesn't:

You need other Honor devices to truly enjoy the AI ecosystem

Not made for gamers or heavy multitaskers

Trust Me, You Don't Wanna Drop It

✨ GennieGPT: This phone can survive a helicopter drop! Literally. IP65 rating, 2-meter drop resistance — it’s the Chuck Norris of smartphones!

Shayak: True, it’s tough, and I didn’t have to test that helicopter claim. But what really caught my eye is the Jade Cyan colour. It’s flashy without trying too hard. Feels slim and lightweight, even with a massive battery tucked in.

Slightly slippery, though. While using it for over a week, I was in constant fear of dropping it and damaging that beautiful body. However, as you keep using it, you do get used to the overall lightweightness of the handset.

And that circular camera island? One can't be blamed if they mistake it for a top-tier Vivo or OnePlus phone.

Bold, Slim, & Curved

✨ GennieGPT: 6.78" AMOLED! 120Hz! 4,000 nits! Ultra-smooth scrolling AND sunlight readability!

Shayak: All good specs, yes. And some purists (read: iPhone fanboys) might not like the curved edges (something to do with messing with video frames). Still, the screen is great for content consumption. Bright, sharp, and surprisingly tough.

I will even go the distance and admit it’s one of the best midrange panels I’ve used this year.

Smooth... Until It’s Not

✨ GennieGPT: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Android 14 (MagicOS 8), and 12+12GB RAM! That’s powerhouse stuff!

Shayak: It holds up well for casual use: browsing, social media, light editing, and some Minion Rush or Monopoly runs, if you keep expectations in check. But this isn’t a performance beast. Gaming or multitasking hard? Expect some stutters.

The Real Heroes Here

✨ GennieGPT: 6,600mAh with 66W fast charging?! That’s insane! A full day? Try two.

Shayak: We agree again, Gennie! This is turning out to be a bro-fest rather than a tug-of-war.

The battery life is phenomenal. I didn’t charge it for a day and a half, even with moderate-to-somehwat-heavy use. And a quick top-up gets you 80% in under an hour. You won’t need to carry a power bank.

✨ GennieGPT: 108MP main shooter! OIS! AI Eraser! Portrait magic!

Shayak: Photos are solid for the price. Vibrant, decently detailed up to 3x zoom, and social-media ready. My wife just won't stop taking selfies on it, so that should tell you enough on how good the AI brush-up features are on the camera.

The 5MP ultrawide is okay, the 16MP selfie cam is more than usable. AI Eraser works, kinda. Just don't expect Pixel-level magic.

The video quality surprised me. Stable and clean enough for vlogging if you’re starting out.

✨ GennieGPT: Magic Portal! AI suggestions! Eraser! Collaboration with Honor laptops!

Shayak: MagicOS is feature-rich, no doubt. But a lot of its best bits rely on you owning other Honor gear. Without that, it’s just another Android skin with quirks (like that split notification shade).

Honor X9c Review: Final Verdict

The Honor X9c is a rugged phone in a deceptively sleek body, backed by exceptional battery life and dependable cameras.

It’s not a multitasking champ or a gaming device, but if you need a phone that’ll take a beating, run all day, and still look good doing it, this one’s a no-brainer at Rs 21,999.

Should You Buy It?