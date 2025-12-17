Scrolling On Mobile Wasn’t Enough, So Instagram Just Took Over Your TV Screen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Instagram is no longer just a phone app. The social media platform has teamed up with Amazon to launch a dedicated television application that brings Reels to the big screen. Called Instagram for TV, this new app is currently rolling out on selected Amazon Fire TV devices across the United States. Unlike previous attempts at video content, this launch focuses exclusively on short-form videos, letting families and friends watch Instagram Reels together in their living rooms.

This marks Instagram's first real push into the television space, moving beyond mobile phones and computers where it traditionally lived.

How Does Instagram TV App Work & What Can You Do

Getting started with Instagram for TV is straightforward. Users need to download the app from the Amazon Appstore and sign in with their credentials. The app supports up to five different accounts on a single device, which is helpful for households with multiple Instagram users.

Each account gets personalised video recommendations based on what that user watches and enjoys. If you prefer keeping your personal Instagram separate, you can create a brand new account specifically for TV viewing.

The app lets you search for your favourite creators, browse different topics, and discover new content. Videos are organised into themed channels, and the recommendation system works similarly to the mobile version.

You can like videos and read comments directly on your television screen, making it a complete viewing experience.

What Devices Support Instagram For TV Right Now

Instagram for TV currently works only in the United States on specific Fire TV hardware. Compatible devices include the Fire TV Stick HD, Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, both generations of Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV 2-Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and Fire TV Omni QLED Series.

This launch puts Instagram in direct competition with YouTube, which has dominated the TV app space for years. By bringing Reels to televisions, Instagram aims to capture more viewing time in living rooms where people traditionally watch longer content.