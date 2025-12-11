Instagram Now Lets You Control Your Reels Feed: ‘Your Algorithm’ Is Now Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Instagram has introduced a new tool that gives users more power to control what they see on the platform. The Meta-owned app has confirmed that users can now view and customise the topics that shape their Reels feed. This new tool is called Your Algorithm, and it is powered by AI. Instagram says this will help the app offer more personalised recommendations.

The feature will first appear in the Reels tab and will expand to Explore and other areas. It is available in the US now and will roll out globally soon.

Instagram Users Can Now Control Their Reels Algorithm

Instagram says the new Your Algorithm tool will show an icon in the top-right corner when a user is watching a Reel. The icon looks like two lines with hearts. When users tap it, the Your Algorithm window opens. Here, users can personalise the topics they want to see on their Reels feed.

At the top, Instagram shows the topics it believes the user is interested in. These topics can include sports, horror movies, gym, food, day in the life, college football, and more.

Users can also type in topics they want to see more of or less of. Their feed will change based on these choices. Instagram says the tool also allows users to share their preferences directly, helping the AI personalise recommendations even more.

In the example shared by the company, Instagram says, “Lately you’ve been into creativity, sports hype, fitness motivation, and skateboarding.”

The feature will start inside the Reels tab, and Instagram plans to expand it to Explore and Home soon.

Instagram Reels Algorithm Customisation Rolls Out Globally

Instagram has confirmed that Your Algorithm is launching today in the US in English. The company says it will roll out globally in the coming weeks. Instagram head Adam Mosseri also said the feature will support two more languages very soon.

This new tool aims to give users better control over their recommendations and make the Reels experience more personal.

Users everywhere will soon be able to shape what they want to watch simply by selecting and adjusting topics inside the Your Algorithm tool.