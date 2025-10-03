Samsung Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, Galaxy M07 Launched: Check Out Price In India, Specifcations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung has expanded its affordable smartphone lineup in India with the launch of three new models: the Galaxy A07 4G, Galaxy F07 4G, and Galaxy M07 4G. While the design and specifications are nearly identical across the three, the company has set them apart through platform exclusivity and colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, Galaxy M07 Price, Availability

The Galaxy A07 4G is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in Green, Black, and Light Violet. The Galaxy F07 4G is available in Green at Rs 7,699, while the Galaxy M07 4G comes in Black, listed on Samsung’s website and also on Amazon India, at Rs 6,999.

By placing all three under Rs 9,000, Samsung is clearly aiming to dominate the budget smartphone space with a mix of value-for-money features and long-term software support.

Display, Build, & Performance

All three models sport a 6.7-inch PLS LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering smoother visuals in this entry-level price band. The devices measure just 7.6 mm in thickness and carry IP54 certification for dust and splash resistance. The back panel is made from Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer, balancing durability with a lightweight feel.

Powering the trio is the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, combining Cortex-A76 cores for speed with Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency, supported by an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 Lite also optimises gaming performance. Out of the box, the phones run Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7. The company has promised six major OS upgrades and six years of security patches, an unusually generous commitment for the budget segment.

Camera & Battery Setup

For photography, the Galaxy A07, F07, and M07 carry a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. An 8MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. A 5,000mAh battery backs the devices, with 25W fast charging support.

Additional features include Samsung Knox Vault security, Auto Blocker, theft protection, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio users.