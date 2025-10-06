Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Don't Expect Major Battery Upgrade. Here's What We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Apple has kept its lineup buzzing with fresh updates, and now all eyes are on Samsung to see if the Galaxy S26 series has something equally exciting in store. A few days ago, CAD renders of the phones leaked online. And while the chatter around those leaks continues, another earlier leak has started making waves again.

This one focuses on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the top-end model of the series, which might end up carrying the same battery capacity as its predecessor. Here’s what the leaks suggest.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Leaks

Back in August, Sam Mobile reported that the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra won't come with a larger battery. Samsung will put the same old 5000mAh battery in the new flagship.

If the leaks are true, Samsung hasn’t changed the battery size in its Ultra series since the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Sam Mobile further stated that China’s Quality Certifications Centre issued the EB-BS948ABY battery certification with a rated capacity of 4,855mAh, the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra might also support 66W fast charging, which is faster than the 45W charging used since the S22 Ultra.

More Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks

Besides the battery, recent leaked photos from Android headlines and One leaks show that the new Galaxy S26 Ultra might ditch its signature box-type structure and welcome rounded edges. Another leak suggests the device might have a slimmer structure, about 7.9mm in thickness.

The phone is also expected to carry Qualcomm’s newest creation, the Snapdragon Elite 8 Gen 5 chip. Also, the phone may sport a built-in S Pen.

All in all, if we take a closer look at Samsung’s usual release timeline, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in February. Till then, sit back and take these leaks with a pinch of salt.