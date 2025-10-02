Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Xiaomi just made a bang with the new Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The phone looks similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which made it the talk of the town. The small rear screen on Xiaomi 17 Pro Max made the camera notch functional, unlike the iPhone. But today, we are here to compare Xiaomi 17 Pro Max with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra; two big players in the smartphone industry. Let’s see which one wins in terms of design, cameras, price, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Display

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 3,120 × 1,400 pixels, 1–120Hz refresh rate, and 2,600 nits peak brightness.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max also has a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,500 nits peak brightness. Xiaomi also adds a small 2.9-inch screen at the back for notifications and selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Performance

Samsung uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

In tests, Xiaomi scored slightly higher on the AnTuTu 10 benchmark of 3691009, whereas Samsung has an AnTuTu 10 score of 2,731,492, meaning it may be faster for heavy tasks and games.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Battery & Charging

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a much bigger 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi clearly lasts longer and charges faster.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Camera

Samsung has a quad camera setup: 200MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP front camera.

Xiaomi has a triple camera setup: 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 5x periscope telephoto. Samsung gives more lenses; Xiaomi focuses on brighter telephoto shots.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Price

Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs 1,23,499 for 256GB and goes up to Rs 1,59,499 for 1TB. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max costs 5,999 yuan (~Rs 74,600), making it much cheaper than Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Which One Wins?

If you want a phone with all the latest cameras, water resistance, and a premium feel, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is solid.

But if you want something new, super fast, with a huge battery, a cool little rear screen, and for much less money, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max looks very tempting.

Basically, Samsung is safe and complete; Xiaomi is exciting and powerful. Your choice depends on whether you care more about features or saving big bucks.