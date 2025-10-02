Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Price In India, Release Date, Design, 3D Renders, & Specifications Revealed
Samsung lovers await the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a thinner body, a rounded frame, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming flagship.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Apple may have had its moment in the spotlight, but Samsung never lags. If history is any clue, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to arrive in February, and fans everywhere are buzzing with excitement. Samsung lovers are curious about what the brand will bring to the table, and the most anticipated device seems to be the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
So here we are, ready to unwrap leaks, price rumours, release dates, and more to keep the excitement going.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date
Samsung is tight-lipped on the official launch, but taking into account the history and leaks, the Samsung S26 series is expected to launch in February 2026.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India
Based on leaks and rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be priced at Rs 1,59,990, while the standard S26 is expected to be priced at Rs 79,990. If we further look into rumours, the S26 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 99,999.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Leaks
A recent leak from Android Headlines shows how the S26 Ultra will look. The Ultra series was known to have a box-shaped design, but this new leak shows that the new S26 Ultra might have a slightly rounded appearance.
New: Official Cad Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra— Jason C. (@_TheJasonC) September 30, 2025
(Per: @OnLeaks @Androidheadline) pic.twitter.com/LtGjaMPl3N
The rounded frame will make the device more comfortable and easier to hold
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3D Renders
As tipped by a known tipster, CID (on X), the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to have a thinner body, around 7.9mm thick. A tweaked camera housing design with a camera island on the left side.
Galaxy S26 Ultra— CID (@theonecid) September 8, 2025
✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
✅ Built-in S Pen with no Bluetooth
✅ Upgraded cameras with wider apertures
✅ Qi2 MagSafe
✅ 60W faster charging
✅ 7.8mm thin
✅ More comfortable hold with rounded frame pic.twitter.com/aMdGAJ3E77
The phone is expected to carry the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with 60W charging. Furthermore, the phone is also expected to have a built-in S Pen.
All in all, Samsung will take its time to reveal everything it's planning to release in the expected Galaxy S26 lineup. Till then, leaks and rumours will spin in the air, so please take it with a pinch of salt.