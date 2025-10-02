Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Apple may have had its moment in the spotlight, but Samsung never lags. If history is any clue, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to arrive in February, and fans everywhere are buzzing with excitement. Samsung lovers are curious about what the brand will bring to the table, and the most anticipated device seems to be the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

So here we are, ready to unwrap leaks, price rumours, release dates, and more to keep the excitement going.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date

Samsung is tight-lipped on the official launch, but taking into account the history and leaks, the Samsung S26 series is expected to launch in February 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India

Based on leaks and rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be priced at Rs 1,59,990, while the standard S26 is expected to be priced at Rs 79,990. If we further look into rumours, the S26 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 99,999.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Leaks

A recent leak from Android Headlines shows how the S26 Ultra will look. The Ultra series was known to have a box-shaped design, but this new leak shows that the new S26 Ultra might have a slightly rounded appearance.

The rounded frame will make the device more comfortable and easier to hold

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3D Renders

As tipped by a known tipster, CID (on X), the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to have a thinner body, around 7.9mm thick. A tweaked camera housing design with a camera island on the left side.

Galaxy S26 Ultra



✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

✅ Built-in S Pen with no Bluetooth

✅ Upgraded cameras with wider apertures

✅ Qi2 MagSafe

✅ 60W faster charging

✅ 7.8mm thin

✅ More comfortable hold with rounded frame pic.twitter.com/aMdGAJ3E77 — CID (@theonecid) September 8, 2025

The phone is expected to carry the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with 60W charging. Furthermore, the phone is also expected to have a built-in S Pen.

All in all, Samsung will take its time to reveal everything it's planning to release in the expected Galaxy S26 lineup. Till then, leaks and rumours will spin in the air, so please take it with a pinch of salt.