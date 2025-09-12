Samsung One UI 8: Release Date, Beta Program, & The Full List Of Eligible Devices

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung One UI 8: Release Date, Beta Program, & The Full List Of Eligible Devices

Samsung is rolling out its new One UI 8 update for Galaxy phones and tablets, with a stable version set to arrive in September for select devices.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

One UI 8 Release: Samsung is getting ready to roll out its next big software update, One UI 8, based on Android 16. This update brings new features for Galaxy phones and tablets and follows the recent One UI 7 release. According to Sammy Fans, Samsung will start releasing the stable update in September 2025. 

Users can also test One UI 8 through the beta program that’s currently active across several Galaxy devices, including phones, foldables, and mid-range models.

Release Date And Beta Program

Android 16-based One UI 8 was first shown at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, 2025. 

The stable rollout is expected to begin with the Galaxy S25 series on September 18, 2025, followed by other devices like the Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip6, and Z Fold6 from September 25. 

Samsung’s beta program has been running since May 28, 2025, starting with the Galaxy S25 lineup in Germany, Korea, the US, and the UK. 

It has since expanded to India, Poland, Galaxy S24, S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and several A-series devices. Users can join the beta via the Samsung Members app.

One UI 8 Eligible Devices And What To Expect

Based on Samsung’s update policy, the One UI 8 update will cover the most recent Galaxy devices, including the S25 series, S24 series, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and A-series models like A36 5G, A55 5G, A35 5G, and A54.

Samsung’s new foldables: Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE, come with One UI 8 preinstalled, while Galaxy S25 FE also ships with the update. 

The beta program continues alongside September 2025 security updates to ensure stability. Leaked schedules suggest a phased rollout through October and November for other devices like Galaxy Tab S9/S8, A53/A34 series, and Galaxy Watch series. 

These dates are unofficial and mostly focus on Asian markets, but the Galaxy S25 series update in September is confirmed.

With One UI 8, Samsung users can expect smoother performance, improved features, and better support for foldable devices, making it one of the biggest software updates for Galaxy phones and tablets this year.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
