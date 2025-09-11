Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyIs Google's New Affordable 'AI Plus' Plan Coming to India With Veo 3 Access? What We Know So Far

Google launches an AI Plus plan, a new subscription tier that fits between its free and costly AI Pro and Ultra options, offering premium features at a lower price.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Google has now come up with a subscription plan called AI Plus. This one is targeting users who want to experience a few premium AI features without burning a hole in their pockets.  The plan is positioned between the free and the costlier AI Pro and Ultra subscriptions. With AI Plus, Google is providing access to its Gemini 2.5 Pro model and the Veo 3 Fast video generation tool, alongside additional features for productivity and storage.

Why Is Google Launching This Plan?

The tech giant is focusing on slowly expanding its artificial intelligence offerings to reach a more vast audience. 

Google placed an affordable model between the free plan and the expensive Pro and Ultra tiers. The AI Plus plan offers a larger 128K token context window, which is four times the capacity of the free plan’s 32K tokens.

The subscription also allows use of Gemini’s side panel within Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail, and Drive. Video creation and editing tools, including Whisk (for image-to-video) and Flow (for editing), are part of the package. In addition, subscribers receive 200GB of storage across Gmail, Drive, and Photos.

What Does This Mean For Users In India?

At present, AI Plus is available only in Indonesia, where it costs IDR 75,000 per month (around Rs 400). For the first six months, subscribers will get a 50% discount. In comparison, Indian users currently pay Rs 1,950 per month for AI Pro, while the Ultra plan is priced at Rs 24,500.

Though the company has not yet confirmed an India release, the introduction of AI Plus indicates Google’s effort to create affordable entry points into its AI ecosystem. Earlier this year, Google also rolled out AI Mode in India, extending support to languages such as Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian, and Brazilian Portuguese. 

If introduced here, the plan could potentially attract a larger base of users who find existing options too costly.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 11 Sep 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
