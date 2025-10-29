Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Might Finally Be Crease-Free: Here’s What The New Leak Reveals

Samsung’s next foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold8, could be its best one yet. Early leaks hint at a smoother screen, larger battery, and the comeback of the beloved S Pen.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samsung’s next foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, is already making news even before launch. The new phone is expected to come with a better display and a bigger battery. It might also bring back the S Pen feature, which many users missed in the last version. The leaks say Samsung is trying a new way to fix the crease problem that foldable phones usually have. 

The company may also finally give the Fold series a strong battery that lasts longer than before.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 To Get New Display Design

According to a leak from a Korean website called DealSite, Samsung will use a new laser-drilling metal plate technology in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 display. 

This new method will make the crease in the middle of the screen less visible. Earlier models like the Fold7 had a clear fold line, which many users did not like. 

The new hinge design is said to make the screen smoother and stronger when you open or close the phone.

Interestingly, the same technology is also expected to be used in the rumoured iPhone Fold. This means both Apple and Samsung could use a similar idea to make their foldable phones better. 

If this leak turns out to be true, Samsung might finally solve one of the biggest problems people have with foldable phones: the visible crease.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 May Get A Bigger Battery & S Pen

The leak also says the Galaxy Z Fold 8 battery will be larger than before. It could cross 5,000mAh, which is much more than the 4,400mAh battery in the current Galaxy Z Fold7. 

This means users can expect longer battery life, even with heavy use. The phone is also expected to bring back the S Pen, which makes note-taking and drawing easier.

Samsung is expected to launch both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 around July 2026, if everything goes as planned.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
