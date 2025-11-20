Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung’s First XR Glasses Just Leaked With A Feature Meta Doesn’t Have

Samsung's First XR Glasses Just Leaked With A Feature Meta Doesn't Have

Samsung is preparing smart glasses, unlike its XR headset. New leaks show surprising features, but the launch timeline still remains unclear.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Samsung is working on its first pair of XR glasses after showing the Galaxy XR headset last month. A new report from Galaxy Club says the glasses have the model number SM-O200P, and the “O” shows they are not another headset. Earlier rumours said Samsung would release glasses without a screen in 2026 and a version with a screen in 2027. 

These glasses may work like Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses. They are said to include Transitions lenses, a camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even mobile data, which Meta’s glasses don’t have.

Samsung XR Glasses Model Number Leak

A fresh report from Galaxy Club says Samsung’s first XR glasses have the model number SM-O200P. This is important because Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset uses an “I” in its model number, not an “O”. So this new model is clearly a different product.

Past rumours claimed Samsung is making two versions of XR glasses, one without a screen coming in 2026, and another with a screen coming in 2027. Because of this, the SM-O200P model is likely the first “no-screen” version.

The report also says these glasses may work like Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. They may have Transitions lenses, which automatically get darker in sunlight and turn clear indoors.

Transitions is a popular lens brand used by Ray-Ban, so people are curious whether Samsung will use the same lenses or something similar.

Samsung Galaxy Glasses Features & Expected Launch

Samsung’s XR glasses are said to come with a camera, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, just like Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses. 

But Samsung is adding one extra feature: mobile data support. This means the glasses can connect to the internet even without Wi-Fi, something Meta’s glasses cannot do.

Samsung has already registered the name Galaxy Glasses, so there is a strong chance this will be the final name. These glasses will definitely launch in the US, and are also expected to arrive in more countries later, although those markets have not leaked yet.

So far, all details come from reports and earlier rumours, but they clearly show Samsung is preparing a major push into smart glasses after launching the Galaxy XR headset.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
