Deepika Padukone Joins Meta AI Glasses As First Indian Celebrity Voice: Everything We Know

Meta is adding new AI features to its Ray-Ban Meta glasses, making them smarter and more interactive. One of the key updates is the celebrity AI voice of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Users can now talk to the AI assistant hands-free and in Hindi, making tasks like UPI Lite payments, translations, or asking trivia easier than ever. The update also lets users create festive-themed photo edits and quick reminders.

With these features, Meta is bringing more convenience and fun to everyday activities while expanding celebrity voice options globally.

Deepika Padukone AI Voice On Meta Glasses

Meta’s latest update allows users to interact with their Ray-Ban Meta glasses using the AI voice of Deepika Padukone.

You don’t need to take out your phone, just say “Hey Meta” to start talking. You can ask questions, hear jokes, solve puzzles, or get translations instantly.

To use Deepika’s voice, open the Meta AI app, go to Device Settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice, and select her voice.

This is likely the first Indian celebrity voice available on Meta AI, joining global names like Awkwafina and Judi Dench.

Hindi Language Support For Meta AI Glasses

Another major feature is Hindi support, letting users speak naturally to Meta AI in their preferred language.

Powered by India’s own AI model developer, Sarvam, this makes tasks like sending UPI Lite payments, translating phrases, or getting information faster and easier.

Users can also enjoy fun features like festive photo restyling using voice commands. This update shows Meta’s focus on making AI assistants more localised, interactive, and user-friendly for Indian users while keeping global usability intact.

With Deepika Padukone’s voice and Hindi support, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses become more personal, convenient, and engaging.

These features aim to make daily tasks simple, entertaining, and hands-free, offering both practicality and fun for users.