Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyMeta’s New AI Glasses Have An Awkward Live Demo: A Look At The Glitches

Meta’s New AI Glasses Have An Awkward Live Demo: A Look At The Glitches

Mark Zuckerberg and his team blamed weak Wi-Fi for two on-stage failures during the demo of new AI glasses, leaving the much-hyped showcase a little awkward.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 05:03 PM (IST)

Meta’s new AI glasses had a rough start. At the Meta Connect event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed off the Meta Ray-Ban glasses with a built-in display and the Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses. But instead of smooth demos, the launch was marked by two failures that played out live on stage. 

Both times, Zuckerberg and his team blamed the problems on a weak Wi-Fi connection, leaving the much-hyped showcase a little awkward.

Glitches During The Presentation

The first problem happened when food creator Jack Mancuso used the new Ray-Ban glasses to ask Meta AI for a recipe. 

The AI gave mixed-up steps instead of clear directions, telling him to “grate the pear” even though he hadn’t reached that step yet. After a few tries, Mancuso stopped the demo and passed control back to Zuckerberg.

The second issue came with the Meta Neural Band wristband, which works with the Ray-Ban glasses to let users send messages and control media with hand gestures. 

Zuckerberg managed to send a message but couldn’t answer a call from Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth. After several failed attempts, Bosworth joined him on stage, and both pointed to Wi-Fi as the cause. 

Zuckerberg admitted, “You practice these things 100 times, and you never know what will happen on the day.”

Meta Ray-Ban Glasses Specifications

The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses have a 20-degree field of view, 600x600 resolution, and brightness from 30 to 5,000 nits. 

Some prescription options are available as custom orders. They have a 12MP camera, record 1080p video, and last six hours per charge, with the case adding 30 more hours.

The Meta Neural Band wristband comes in three sizes, detects small hand gestures, and works for up to 18 hours on one charge. 

Meta says the glasses and wristband are built to blend daily convenience with AR features, though the rocky launch raised doubts about how reliable they will be in real use.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
India
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget