After Perplexity Pro, Airtel Now Offers An Apple-Flavoured Free Subscription: How To Avail

After offering Perplexity Pro, Airtel is back with a great offer you can’t resist. You can now enjoy six months of free Apple Music. Find out how to claim it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Are you an iPhone user on Airtel? Well, you might have just won a jackpot without even knowing. Airtel is secretly increasing its tie-up with Apple by offering six months of free Apple Music to its Indian prepaid customers. It is the latest in a series of benefits the operator has been bundling, which also includes Apple TV+ access available to postpaid and broadband subscribers. To the prepaid users, this is the first time they are getting access to Apple's premium music service at no additional cost.

How Airtel Prepaid Users Can Claim Free Apple Music

The free Apple Music offer is rolling out in phases via the Airtel Thanks app, both on Android and iOS. Users who qualify will find a banner within the app. To activate:

  • Log in to the Airtel Thanks app using your prepaid number.
  • Click on the Apple Music free trial banner (if visible).
  • To redeem the offer, connect your email address or phone number to Apple Music.
  • Get six months of free streaming.

Once the trial period is over, the users will have to pay Rs 119/month, unless they deactivate the subscription.

Apple and Airtel Partnership Expands

This is not the first Airtel-Apple partnership. As part of its postpaid and Xstream Fibre bundles, Airtel offered Apple TV+ free of cost earlier this year. The company is currently doing the same to prepaid users.

Airtel is also experimenting with AI-based perks, with a free version of Perplexity Pro AI, valued at Rs17,000 annually, offered on prepaid, postpaid, and broadband. Other users raised a question as to whether it was standard Pro or not, to which Perplexity clarified that Airtel customers are getting the full experience.

In the case of Airtel, the strategy behind incurring the cost to offer premium services such as Apple Music and Apple TV+ is the necessity to differentiate itself within the competitive telecom market in India. With prepaid customers joining the game, millions of users can now enjoy an even longer preview of Apple's digital ecosystem without paying the premium.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Airtel Apple TECHNOLOGY
