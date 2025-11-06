Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series continues to leak ahead of its expected launch early next year. Just yesterday, November 5, screen protectors for all three models surfaced online, hinting at some design changes. Now, reliable tipster @UniverseIce has shared new comparison shots on X (formerly Twitter), showing the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s screen protector placed next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

These new images mainly highlight changes in corner shape and bezel thickness across the three phones.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Shows More Rounded Corners

According to the leak, Samsung appears to be altering the shape of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The images suggest that the S26 Ultra will have noticeably more rounded corners compared to the S25 Ultra, which had a more boxy profile.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone17 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/qeJv61P0F2 — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2025

What’s interesting is that all three Galaxy S26 models are now expected to share the same corner radius. This is the first time Samsung may use a uniform corner design across the entire S-series lineup.

S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra pic.twitter.com/9Pwjuel7sJ — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2025

The bezels also look even and symmetrical on all sides, something Samsung has been focusing on for the past few generations.

This gives the front of the phone a clean and balanced appearance, especially when the screen is viewed from the front.

So while the phone may still look like a Samsung device, the softened corners could make it feel slightly different in hand.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: What The Comparison Shows

When placed next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Galaxy S26 Ultra still appears less rounded overall.

Apple’s phone maintains softer corners, and based on the leaked screen protector, the iPhone may also have slightly thinner bezels.

However, Samsung’s bezels appear more consistent in thickness, which remains one of its trademark design choices.

As for launch timing, the Galaxy S26 lineup is rumoured to be announced in late February 2026. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Edge, if Samsung chooses to release it, is expected to follow later, similar to how the Galaxy S25 Edge was introduced this year.