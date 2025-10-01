Samsung Galaxy Ring Swelling Lands Influencer In Hospital: Here's What Happened

YouTuber and tech influencer Daniel Rotar recently shared a frightening experience with his Samsung Galaxy Ring. While getting ready to board a flight, he noticed that the ring on his finger had started to swell. The swelling became so bad that the ring got stuck and caused him a lot of pain. Rotar shared pictures of the swollen ring on X (formerly Twitter), showing just how scary it looked. He said, “I cannot take it off, and this thing hurts.”

The situation was serious enough that he had to be taken to the hospital to remove the ring safely.

What Happened With The Galaxy Ring

The Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched in India in October 2024 as a small health-monitoring device. It gained attention for being compact and useful, with features like fitness tracking and notifications.

But Rotar’s case is unusual and worrying. The swelling of the battery made it impossible to remove the ring at home. Ice and medical lubricant eventually helped to remove it safely.

Ahhh…this is…not good.



My Samsung Galaxy Ring’s battery started swelling. While it’s on my finger 😬. And while I’m about to board a flight 😬



Now I cannot take it off and this thing hurts.



Any quick suggestions @SamsungUK @SamsungMobileUS? pic.twitter.com/LOO1kSlQUw — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) September 29, 2025

However, using water and soap made the swelling worse, causing the ring to become even tighter. After removal, the inner side of the ring looked distorted and had started separating from the outer case.

Rotar shared that after this incident, he would not wear a smart ring again.

Possible Reasons For The Swelling

In a reply to another user on X, Rotar mentioned a few possible reasons for the swelling. He said the hot weather in Hawaii or exposure to saltwater might have played a role.

He had also taken two flights before boarding the third, which could have affected the battery. Rotar noted that the ring had been showing battery issues just before the swelling happened, so a faulty battery might be the main reason.

This incident shows that even small wearable devices can sometimes become dangerous if the battery fails. While swollen batteries in smart rings are rare, users should be careful and monitor any unusual heating, swelling, or performance issues.

If a battery starts swelling, it is important to remove the device safely and seek help immediately to avoid injury.