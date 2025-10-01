Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy Ring Swelling Lands Influencer In Hospital: Here's What Happened

Samsung Galaxy Ring Swelling Lands Influencer In Hospital: Here's What Happened

Daniel Rotar shares his terrifying experience as his Samsung Galaxy Ring swelled, causing pain and a hospital visit.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

YouTuber and tech influencer Daniel Rotar recently shared a frightening experience with his Samsung Galaxy Ring. While getting ready to board a flight, he noticed that the ring on his finger had started to swell. The swelling became so bad that the ring got stuck and caused him a lot of pain. Rotar shared pictures of the swollen ring on X (formerly Twitter), showing just how scary it looked. He said, “I cannot take it off, and this thing hurts.” 

The situation was serious enough that he had to be taken to the hospital to remove the ring safely.

What Happened With The Galaxy Ring

The Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched in India in October 2024 as a small health-monitoring device. It gained attention for being compact and useful, with features like fitness tracking and notifications. 

But Rotar’s case is unusual and worrying. The swelling of the battery made it impossible to remove the ring at home. Ice and medical lubricant eventually helped to remove it safely. 

However, using water and soap made the swelling worse, causing the ring to become even tighter. After removal, the inner side of the ring looked distorted and had started separating from the outer case. 

Rotar shared that after this incident, he would not wear a smart ring again.

Possible Reasons For The Swelling

In a reply to another user on X, Rotar mentioned a few possible reasons for the swelling. He said the hot weather in Hawaii or exposure to saltwater might have played a role. 

He had also taken two flights before boarding the third, which could have affected the battery. Rotar noted that the ring had been showing battery issues just before the swelling happened, so a faulty battery might be the main reason.

This incident shows that even small wearable devices can sometimes become dangerous if the battery fails. While swollen batteries in smart rings are rare, users should be careful and monitor any unusual heating, swelling, or performance issues. 

If a battery starts swelling, it is important to remove the device safely and seek help immediately to avoid injury.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
World
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
India
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget