Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: New Privacy Mode That Could Make Screen Protectors Useless

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks hint at a built-in Privacy Display with smart triggers, custom rules, and Flex Magic Pixel tech that could make screen protectors obsolete.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Samsung appears to be taking smartphone privacy to the next level with its upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. Instead of relying on third-party screen protectors or bulky accessories, the company is reportedly building a new Privacy Display directly into the device. Leaked screenshots from One UI 8.5 suggest a deeply integrated system that controls visibility from side angles, aiming to keep personal data away from curious onlookers.

Smarter Privacy Controls

According to images leaked online by @achultra on X and shared via SammyGuru, the new settings offer multiple layers of customisation.

Users will be able to adjust the intensity of the privacy effect, while the system can also trigger it automatically in crowded places such as buses, trains, or cafés. The leaks also point to a Custom Conditions section that lets users define their own rules. For example, privacy can be enabled when banking apps are opened or when a PIN is entered on the lock screen.

The leaked screenshots further suggest that Samsung isn’t stopping at basic visibility tweaks. There are options to decide which parts of the display remain clear and which sections get blurred or dimmed. Notifications, floating windows, private photos, or lock screen inputs can all be hidden when the Privacy Display kicks in.

Flex Magic Pixel and Maximum Privacy Mode

For those who want stronger protection, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a Maximum Privacy mode that darkens the display even more, making it nearly impossible to read from side angles. This appears to work with something Samsung calls Flex Magic Pixel technology.

The system is believed to adjust pixel behaviour dynamically, possibly with the help of AI, to ensure only direct viewers see the content clearly.

Still Some Questions

While the feature sounds impressive on paper, it remains to be seen how much it affects day-to-day usage. Concerns around brightness levels, colour accuracy, and overall visual quality during gaming or video playback remain unanswered. Since these details come from leaks, Samsung may still tweak or even remove certain options before the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s official launch.

If the Privacy Display ships as shown in these leaks, Samsung could make the S26 Ultra the first mainstream smartphone with a built-in adaptive privacy filter, a move that could redefine how users secure their on-screen data.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
