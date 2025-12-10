Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Should We Expect Any Real Battery Upgrade At All?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Should We Expect Any Real Battery Upgrade At All?

Samsung’s latest S26 leaks hint that Samsung may skip silicon-carbon batteries this year. With almost no major capacity changes, users might once again rely on the same old battery performance.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung may not join the new silicon-carbon battery trend right now. Other phone companies are launching devices with very large batteries made with this new technology. A fresh leak suggests Samsung is not ready to take that step for the Galaxy S26 series.

A X(formerly Twitter) user named Ice Universe shared the full leaked specs of the Galaxy S26 lineup, and the details show Samsung is keeping almost the same battery sizes. The S26 Ultra still has a 5,000mAh battery, the S26 Plus stays at 4,900mAh, and only the base S26 gets a small increase.

What Will Be The Battery Capacity Of The S26 Series?

Ice Universe released the most detailed Galaxy S26 information we have seen so far. According to these leaked specs, Samsung is not switching to silicon-carbon batteries for its main 2026 flagship phones. 

The S26 Ultra continues with a 5,000mAh battery, just like the S25 Ultra. The S26 Plus also keeps the same 4,900mAh battery from last year. Only the standard Galaxy S26 gets a 300mAh upgrade, moving to 4,300mAh.

Earlier, the Korean publication The Financial News reported that Samsung was considering silicon batteries for its “next smartphone.” This created expectations that the Galaxy S26 series might feature the new technology. But the latest leaks suggest the opposite.

Samsung also told Tom’s Guide that the company is “always looking at emerging technology,” which includes silicon-carbon batteries. However, these stronger but riskier batteries can swell and may have a shorter life. This could be why Samsung is not adding them to the main S26 phones.

Which Samsung Phone May Get A Silicon-Carbon Battery?

Samsung’s “next smartphone” does not have to be the Galaxy S26 series shown in January. The company still has its foldables in summer, the S26 FE in fall, and several mid-range phones launching throughout the year. Any of these could become Samsung’s first silicon-carbon phone.

Samsung also used the May launch slot for the Galaxy S25 Edge. That phone tested new ideas like a slimmer design and a fresh camera layout, which later appeared in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and might appear in the new Galaxy Tri-Fold. 

Samsung has a pattern of testing new technology through special one-off devices, just like in 2014 when the Note Edge introduced curved glass before it reached the main S series. 

A similar special release could allow Samsung to try silicon-carbon batteries safely without risking the Galaxy S26 lineup.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
