Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26 Edge Leaked In Full Glory. WATCH VIDEO

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: It’s only a matter of a few months before Samsung reveals its new Galaxy S26 lineup. Based on the company’s usual launch cycle and several leaks, a January release seems highly likely. While everyone was busy catching up on earlier leaks, a fresh one has now surfaced. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) claims to show the upcoming Galaxy S26 Edge. The phone’s design in the clip closely matches what has already been seen in earlier leaks.

Samsung S26 Ultra, S26 Edge Leaked Video

The video was posted by an X user under the name AIgnition Pro, and it showcased the Galaxy S26 Edge in multiple colour options. The device appeared in yellow, light blue, dark blue, black, and silver shades.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge arrives with a stunning new makeover that’s impossible to ignore 😎📱.



Another video shared by the same user allegedly featured the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the lighting and visuals made it look quite real, it’s clearly not an official video. Still, the design shown in it looks very close to what earlier leaks have suggested. The S26 Ultra in the video had curved edges instead of the boxy look seen in the previous Ultra models.

Samsung, of course, never releases videos of its products ahead of launch. So, these clips are most likely fan-made renders, but they do give a rough idea of what we might expect in terms of design tweaks.

More On Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks

Here’s where things get more interesting. According to some recent reports, Samsung might skip the standard Galaxy S26 model altogether. Instead, the lineup could begin directly with the S26 Pro, marking a shift in naming and product strategy.

Another set of leaks suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra may stick with the same camera setup seen in the last few flagships: the S25, S24, S23, and even the S22. If true, this would mean no major camera hardware changes for four straight years.

Still, it’s too early to jump to conclusions. Until Samsung officially unveils the S26 series, all these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.