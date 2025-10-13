Galaxy S26 Leaks: Is Samsung Really Being Apple's 'COPYCAT'? Here's What We Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyGalaxy S26 Leaks: Is Samsung Really Being Apple's 'COPYCAT'? Here's What We Know

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks fuel online debate on Samsung’s design choices and colour schemes, calling it Apple's 'COPYCAT'.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: As the year is coming to a close, something new might appear in January. While everyone waits excitedly for the new year, Samsung fans are feeling a bit overjoyed. According to leaks and Samsung’s previous release timelines, the new Galaxy S26 series is expected to drop by late January. With the launch just months away, leaks keep coming in, and the most talked-about one is how the Samsung Galaxy S26 will look.

At the same time, netizens are calling Samsung a ‘COPYCAT’ for allegedly copying Apple’s design and colours.

Is Samsung Really Copying Apple?

A Reddit post from a page called samsunggalaxy leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy photos. The images showed three colour variants of the upcoming device: Silver, Orange, and Gold/Beige, and quickly became the centre of a heated online debate.

Dummies of Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked online. Guys, I'm so done with this orange colour tbh…
byu/Direct-Till-2680 insamsunggalaxy

Some users pointed out that Samsung is copying Apple’s Cosmic Orange colour, while others defended Samsung, saying the company already had a Stardust Orange variant in previous models.

And the debate doesn’t end there. Last month, an X user named Sonny Dickson posted a photo reportedly showing the Galaxy S26 lineup: Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Netizens quickly targeted Samsung again, claiming the Edge model has a similar design to Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models.

If these leaks hold true, Samsung could face a lot more backlash and online roasting.

More On Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks

Now, coming to the most surprising part, leaks suggest there might not be a standard Galaxy S26 this time. Instead, the lineup could start directly with the S26 Pro. 

Another leak claims the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might retain the same camera setup used in the S25, S24, S23, and even S22. That means no major camera upgrades for four generations straight.

Of course, these are still early leaks, and nothing has been confirmed by Samsung yet. So, until the company officially unveils the lineup, it’s best to take every leak with a pinch of salt.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks
