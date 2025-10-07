Samsung Galaxy S26 Leak: Dummies Of Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaked Online & Netizens Are NOT HAPPY

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung and Apple are two major contenders in the premium smartphone market. Both brands offer a high-end feel to their customers, yet they are usually considered quite distinct. However, a new leak suggests that Samsung and Apple may be looking somewhat similar. A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has surfaced online, and netizens are not happy.

A Reddit page named samsunggalaxy reposted a post featuring what is claimed to be the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaked Photo

The leaked photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in three colours: Silver, Orange, and Gold/Beige.

The post quickly sparked anger among Reddit users, with many calling Samsung a “COPY CAT,” as some believe the orange colour is inspired by Apple’s Cosmic Orange.

However, others pointed out that Samsung has previously used Sandstone Orange in the Galaxy S24, S24 Ultra, and S24+.

There is some scepticism about the authenticity of the photos, as the units do not feature Samsung’s signature logo on the back.

Many Redditors have also mentioned that these are just leaks and may not be entirely accurate.

Netizens’ Reactions To Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaked Photo

Some users criticised Samsung for the orange colour, while others defended the brand. One user wrote, “Samsung is totally Apple’s copycat. What a shame.” Another replied to this, “But Samsung had an orange S24 Ultra first, then Apple copied it.”





Some users expressed frustration with the smartphone industry in general. One comment read, “Almost every major phone company is trying to be like Apple. Originality is dead.” Another added, “If I’m going to sacrifice a sad card slot and headphone jack, I might as well go iPhone. Those features kept me on Samsung. It’s frustrating to see the company do this. If you’re going to imitate Apple, why wouldn’t people just buy the original?”





At this point, it’s unclear what Samsung will actually bring in its 2026 lineup. If the leak is accurate, the Galaxy S26 might face some backlash for appearing to copy Apple. The Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup is expected in February, so until then, take these leaks with a pinch of salt.