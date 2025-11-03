Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks Point To A February Launch? Here's Why The Delay

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks hint that the launch date has shifted again. Reports now suggest the Galaxy S26 series could be unveiled on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: If you were hanging tight for the launch of the new Samsung series, you might have to hang a little longer. While the ‘March launch’ was in the spotlight, rumours are now pointing to something different. A report from a Korean outlet, Money Today, says that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco. Samsung's usual launch window, which falls in January, was first rumoured to shift to March, but now it's a completely different story. 

The S26 series launch is said to take place in San Francisco, which is interestingly known as an AI hub. The place choice can be a hint at Samsung's more powerful AI-powered strategy.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date Update

The constantly changing timeline might be tied to the tweaks done in the lineup. As earlier leaks suggested that Samsung is ditching the Plus model to work on the Edge or a new Pro version. But now, leaks suggest the company will stick with the classic trio: base, Plus, and Ultra.

While we are not sure if the leak holds, if this is true, then it will be the second time Samsung shifts its usual launch timeline after the Galaxy S9 in 2018.

The delayed schedule may also be giving Samsung more time to work on its AI features, chip performance, and camera setup before the big reveal.

Samsung Galaxy S26 AI Features & Design Leaks

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to focus heavily on AI technology, powered by a second-generation custom Exynos 2600 chip. 

Samsung has teased “user-centric next-gen AI” and new tools built around smart performance and photography.

Leaks also hint that the Ultra model could feature a new pill-shaped camera bump, Qi2 wireless charging, and upgraded sensors for sharper photos.

Even though the launch date keeps shifting, the message is clear: Samsung wants to make the Galaxy S26 its strongest AI phone yet, launched from the heart of Silicon Valley.

Also, if you are a crazy Samsung fan and like to stay updated on the giant’s next move, we cover Galaxy S26 leaks regularly, so stay tuned.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
