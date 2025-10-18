Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Case Photos Suggest A Different Design; Here's How It Looks

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Case Photos Suggest A Different Design; Here's How It Looks

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks show subtle changes in design, specifications, and camera. Here's what we know so far.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been the topic of plenty of rumours lately, and a new leak gives us a clearer look at what the phone might be like. While it wasn’t certain if a Galaxy S26+ would come out, the Ultra model seems confirmed. A leaked picture of a third-party case shows the phone in black and hints at its design. 

It looks like Samsung is keeping a familiar style while making small updates to the display, cameras, and performance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design & Look

The leaked image shows that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to have flat sides with rounded corners, similar to recent Galaxy models. 

The back has a camera island holding three of the four cameras, a style borrowed from the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy Z Fold 7. 

On the right side, there’s a power button and volume controls. The black colour in the leak is expected to be one of the first options, but other colours may come later. 

Overall, it looks like Samsung is refining the design rather than changing it completely.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications

Leaks suggest the phone will have an M14 OLED display, offering bright and clear visuals. In some regions, it’s expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which should handle multitasking and gaming smoothly. 

The camera setup might get a small upgrade from the S25 Ultra, while the battery is likely to stay at 5,000mAh. 

Other improvements could include better software features and new camera options, but nothing is officially confirmed yet.

Overall, the Galaxy S26 Ultra seems like a steady upgrade over the S25 Ultra, with minor design tweaks and hardware improvements. 

It looks set to keep the things people liked about the previous model while adding a few modern touches.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
