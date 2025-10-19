Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: No More Edge? Here’s What Samsung Is Planning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung has decided to cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge, surprising many fans of its ultra-thin flagship phones. The previous model, Galaxy S25 Edge, tried to compete with Apple’s iPhone Air by being extremely slim, but it had some issues with battery life, cooling, and camera flexibility. The phone looked impressive, but performance sometimes fell short, and the price felt high for what it offered.

Android Authority notes that Samsung seems to be learning from this experience to improve future phones.

Why Samsung Cancelled Galaxy S26 Edge

The main reason for cancelling the Galaxy S26 Edge seems to be the limits of very thin designs. The S25 Edge had a small 3,900mAh battery, which struggled with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

It also lacked strong cooling, so the phone could get hot during heavy use. Its camera setup was not as flexible as other S25 models, which made it less appealing.

With a high price, Samsung likely decided that making another Edge phone wouldn’t meet customer expectations.

Lessons Samsung Can Take From S25 Edge

Even though the S25 Edge didn’t do well, Samsung can use its ideas in other devices like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip.

The company can improve battery life, cooling, and performance while keeping designs slim but practical. The S25 Edge shows that being very thin isn’t always the most important thing for buyers.

Samsung now has a chance to focus on phones that work well every day and deliver real value, rather than trying to copy trends too quickly.

The cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge shows that smartphone makers need to balance style and performance.

Thin designs can look nice, but users care more about battery, cameras, and smooth performance.

Samsung can use the lessons from the S25 Edge to make its future phones more reliable and appealing.