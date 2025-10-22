Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Could The New Series Arrive Later Than Expected? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung fans are in for a bit of bad news after Diwali. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which was expected to launch by the end of January 2026, might now be delayed by about two months. While Samsung has not confirmed anything yet, online posts and rumours suggest that the One UI 8.5 update may also get pushed back.

Fans are already speculating about changes in the hardware, camera setup, and the lineup itself, keeping everyone curious about what’s coming next.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Delay: What We Know

A user on X named Holly – I like tech, shared that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series may be postponed from January to March. People online are guessing why the delay could happen.

there’s rumours circulating that the S26 Series launch will be delayed by two months



from january to march, which means One UI 8.5 will probably be delayed too, right?



— Holly - I like tech (@AnxiousHolly) October 19, 2025

Some think Samsung might update the S26 hardware, while others speculate about changes to the Edge and Plus models. Earlier rumours suggested that Samsung may skip the standard S26 and start the lineup with the S26 Pro.

The delay could also affect the One UI 8.5 update that usually comes with the new phones.

What's More On Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks

Other leaks indicate that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may keep the same camera system as recent flagships like the S25 and S24. This means the camera may not see major upgrades for the fourth year in a row.

There is also speculation that Samsung could replace the Edge variant with a Plus model, hinting at a shift in naming and strategy. Until Samsung confirms, all of this is just early information. Fans will have to wait to see the final Galaxy S26 design and features.

For now, these leaks give only hints. Changes may still happen, and the official launch date will clarify everything. Keep an eye out for updates as more information about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series comes online.