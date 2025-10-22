Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Could The New Series Arrive Later Than Expected? Here's What We Know

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series, expected early next year, may see a two-month delay, sparking speculation about hardware changes, camera updates, and lineup adjustments.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung fans are in for a bit of bad news after Diwali. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which was expected to launch by the end of January 2026, might now be delayed by about two months. While Samsung has not confirmed anything yet, online posts and rumours suggest that the One UI 8.5 update may also get pushed back.

Fans are already speculating about changes in the hardware, camera setup, and the lineup itself, keeping everyone curious about what’s coming next.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Delay: What We Know

A user on X named Holly – I like tech, shared that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series may be postponed from January to March. People online are guessing why the delay could happen.

Some think Samsung might update the S26 hardware, while others speculate about changes to the Edge and Plus models. Earlier rumours suggested that Samsung may skip the standard S26 and start the lineup with the S26 Pro.

The delay could also affect the One UI 8.5 update that usually comes with the new phones.

What's More On Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks

Other leaks indicate that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may keep the same camera system as recent flagships like the S25 and S24. This means the camera may not see major upgrades for the fourth year in a row.

There is also speculation that Samsung could replace the Edge variant with a Plus model, hinting at a shift in naming and strategy. Until Samsung confirms, all of this is just early information. Fans will have to wait to see the final Galaxy S26 design and features.

For now, these leaks give only hints. Changes may still happen, and the official launch date will clarify everything. Keep an eye out for updates as more information about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series comes online.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Embed widget