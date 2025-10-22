Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Stops One UI 8 Rollout For Galaxy S23 Phones: Here's Why

Samsung has paused the One UI 8 update rollout for the Galaxy S23 series after its September release. The company hasn’t revealed a reason or timeline for resuming it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung started rolling out its latest One UI 8 update based on Android 16 to the Galaxy S23 series in late September. Everything was going fine for the first few weeks, but now, the update has been paused. According to Sam Mobile, the company has temporarily stopped the rollout, and there’s no confirmed date for when it will restart. Users who haven’t received the new update yet will likely have to wait longer.

Samsung hasn’t officially said what caused the pause or shared a specific timeline.

Why Samsung Stopped One UI 8 Update For The Galaxy S23

Samsung has not given any official reason for stopping the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S23 lineup. However, it’s common for companies to pause updates when they notice minor issues that could affect phone performance or user experience.

While there are no big problems reported by users who have already installed One UI 8, Samsung might have found something that needs fixing behind the scenes. The company is likely being cautious to make sure the update works perfectly for everyone before rolling it out again globally.

Some users online suggested that a few small bugs appeared after installing the update, such as app crashes and battery drain, but nothing has been confirmed officially.

When Samsung Galaxy S23 Users Can Expect One UI 8 Again

At the moment, Samsung has not shared when it will resume the One UI 8 rollout for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. Since this is one of the company’s major Android 16 updates, Samsung is expected to test it thoroughly before restarting the release.

Experts believe it may take a few weeks before a fixed version begins rolling out again. Users who have already received the update don’t need to worry, as no major issues have been reported.

Samsung is likely ensuring a smooth and safe experience for all S23 owners before moving forward.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
