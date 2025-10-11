Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With No-Shake Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications, & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung has launched its new smartphone, Galaxy M17 5G, in India. The phone is the latest addition to the Galaxy M series and follows the Galaxy M16 5G. The new model focuses on camera stability, AI-powered tools, and durability while staying in the affordable price range. It comes with a 50MP “No Shake Camera” with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a Super AMOLED display, and features like Circle to Search and Gemini Live that use artificial intelligence to improve everyday phone use.

The Galaxy M17 5G will be available starting October 13 on Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price In India

The Galaxy M17 5G starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model (after launch offer). The 6GB RAM version is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 15,499.

Buyers can also choose no-cost EMI options for up to three months through major banks and finance partners.

With these prices, the phone sits in the mid-range segment and is aimed at users who want 5G connectivity and reliable performance without spending much.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications

The phone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1100 nits peak brightness, making it easy to use even under sunlight.

It runs on the Exynos 1330 processor (6nm), designed for better speed and battery efficiency.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main lens with OIS, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro lens, along with a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

It comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The device also includes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, and runs Android 15 with One UI 7.

Samsung promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates, ensuring long-term support.

The Galaxy M17 5G also features Samsung Knox Vault, Voice Focus, and Samsung Wallet for secure tap-to-pay transactions.