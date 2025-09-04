Samsung Galaxy Event Today: When, How To Watch Live. Here's Livestream Link

Samsung Galaxy Event: Samsung is keeping up its strategy of launching new devices throughout the year to keep fans engaged. After the recent Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 launch, the company is now ready for another big reveal. A new Samsung Galaxy Event is scheduled for today, and fans will be able to stream it live worldwide. As the launch is just hours away, we will be able to see what Samsung has on its plate.

Samsung is tight-lipped on the release, but earlier leaks pointed to the expected release of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 series.

What To Expect At The Galaxy Event

This isn’t a typical “Galaxy Unpacked” event. Instead, Samsung is calling it simply Galaxy Event, with the theme of “introducing the Galaxy AI Experience to our latest innovations.” Samsung is yet to announce what is coming, but multiple leaks strongly suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy Tab S11 series will be announced.

The Galaxy S25 FE will be a budget-friendly member of the S25 family, expected to use an older Exynos chip while still delivering premium features. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup could include Plus and Ultra models powered by MediaTek processors.

Samsung’s event invite hints at a wider range of devices, from AI-powered tablets to a fresh addition to the S25 lineup, which suggests more surprises may also be in store.

When And Where To Watch The Galaxy Event

The Galaxy Event will stream live today, September 4, at 3 PM IST. Fans can tune in through Samsung’s official YouTube channel or the company’s website.

The timing is also noteworthy, as it comes just a day before IFA 2025 in Berlin. This means Samsung could also be teasing innovations it plans to showcase at Europe’s biggest tech expo.

For Samsung fans, Galaxy Event promises exciting reveals, AI-driven features, and a closer look at the company’s vision for its future devices.

Let's just wait till the clock strikes 3 and see what all Samsung has in its mind.