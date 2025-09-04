Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy Event Today: From S25 FE To Galaxy Tab S11, What To Expect

Samsung Galaxy Event Today: From S25 FE To Galaxy Tab S11, What To Expect

Samsung Galaxy Event Today: The Samsung event is just a few hours away, with leaks suggesting multiple product launches. Here's what to expect.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samsung Galaxy Event: Samsung is ready to host its big Galaxy Unpacked Event today, September 4, at 3 PM IST. Tech fans are waiting eagerly because the company is expected to show off some of its most exciting devices of the year. From a new smartphone to the latest tablets, the stage is set for fresh launches, design updates, and powerful features. Here’s a quick look at what’s coming just a few hours from now.

What to expect at the Samsung Galaxy Event?

Leaks suggest that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone along with the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. 

The S25 FE is likely to look similar to the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, but with a few changes in the back panel and edges. Colour options could include Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White.

The phone may come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Exynos 2400 chip and paired with 8GB RAM. 

It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto, while the front could feature a 12MP selfie camera. 

A 4,900mAh battery, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and Android 15-based One UI 7 are also rumoured.

As for tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra may use the Exynos 9400 chipset with Mali-G925 GPU. The Ultra model could feature a 14.6-inch AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Event time, date, and how to watch

The Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 is set for today at 3 PM IST. You can watch the live stream on Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel. Fans can expect exciting product reveals along with updates on the Galaxy AI experience.

Apart from the event time, everything is based on leaks and rumours, so take those with a pinch of salt.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Business
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
India
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
India
Trees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides
Trees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget