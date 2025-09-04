Samsung Galaxy Event Today: From S25 FE To Galaxy Tab S11, What To Expect

Samsung Galaxy Event: Samsung is ready to host its big Galaxy Unpacked Event today, September 4, at 3 PM IST. Tech fans are waiting eagerly because the company is expected to show off some of its most exciting devices of the year. From a new smartphone to the latest tablets, the stage is set for fresh launches, design updates, and powerful features. Here’s a quick look at what’s coming just a few hours from now.

What to expect at the Samsung Galaxy Event?

Leaks suggest that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone along with the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra.

The S25 FE is likely to look similar to the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, but with a few changes in the back panel and edges. Colour options could include Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White.

The phone may come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Exynos 2400 chip and paired with 8GB RAM.

It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto, while the front could feature a 12MP selfie camera.

A 4,900mAh battery, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and Android 15-based One UI 7 are also rumoured.

As for tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra may use the Exynos 9400 chipset with Mali-G925 GPU. The Ultra model could feature a 14.6-inch AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Event time, date, and how to watch

The Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 is set for today at 3 PM IST. You can watch the live stream on Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel. Fans can expect exciting product reveals along with updates on the Galaxy AI experience.

Apart from the event time, everything is based on leaks and rumours, so take those with a pinch of salt.