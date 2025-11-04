Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Robotek Hero Review: If you have Rs 1,400 lying around and wish to throw it away at utterly pointless things, I’d suggest getting the Robotek Hero instead. The earbuds that look like AirPods, feel like AirPods, and act like AirPods, are nowhere near the actual Apple AirPods when it comes to sound quality or even features. If you’ve always liked Apple but your pockets get stressed by just thinking about it, Robotek could be there to help you out. Let’s see just how disappointing the earbuds were and whether you should buy them.

Robotek Hero Review: Only Wins In Copying The Looks





The only good thing about these earbuds is their design. They are almost an exact copy of AirPods, be it the speaker grille, the Apple-like sensor that seems like a hoax, or the ear cushion. If you see the case from the back, you can’t tell if it’s Apple or Robotek.

This one is perfect for those who just want to show off in front of their friends, claiming they’re using AirPods (just don’t let them wear them and worse, play a song).

For touch controls, these are also just like Apple’s: tap and hold the right bud to lower the volume, and do the same on the left bud to increase it.

You’ll get a Type-C charging port, but I didn’t really use it because the sound was unbearable after a point. The company claims the buds can last 24 to 25 hours of playback.

The buds successfully copied AirPods’ look, but they are nowhere near Apple in terms of audio quality. The longer I used them, the more I found the need for Combiflam tablets. The bass is flat at best, while the highs are nothing but noise.

To stay neutral, I even tried listening to some Lata Mangeshkar gems, hoping that her gorgeous vocals would liven things up, but even that didn't help.

If you’ve ever listened to songs in good quality, you won’t be able to bear these AirPods duplicates for even half an hour (even that seems long).

Final Verdict: Should You Buy It?

As I said earlier, if you have Rs 1,400 lying around and it’s of no use, buy it. If you really want quality, well-being, and a long life for your ears, please stay away. There are many better options out there to enjoy great sound quality. Anyway, I’m signing off for at least a week; my ears deserve that.