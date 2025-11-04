Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGadgets Review | Hero Review: We Tried The Apple AirPods Lookalike So You Don’t Have To

Gadgets Review | Hero Review: We Tried The Apple AirPods Lookalike So You Don’t Have To

Robotek Hero earbuds might fool your friends at first glance, but one playback is enough to expose the truth. They look like AirPods but scream 'cheap' from the get-go.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Robotek Hero Review: If you have Rs 1,400 lying around and wish to throw it away at utterly pointless things, I’d suggest getting the Robotek Hero instead. The earbuds that look like AirPods, feel like AirPods, and act like AirPods, are nowhere near the actual Apple AirPods when it comes to sound quality or even features. If you’ve always liked Apple but your pockets get stressed by just thinking about it, Robotek could be there to help you out. Let’s see just how disappointing the earbuds were and whether you should buy them.

Robotek Hero Review: Only Wins In Copying The Looks


Gadgets Review | Hero Review: We Tried The Apple AirPods Lookalike So You Don’t Have To

The only good thing about these earbuds is their design. They are almost an exact copy of AirPods, be it the speaker grille, the Apple-like sensor that seems like a hoax, or the ear cushion. If you see the case from the back, you can’t tell if it’s Apple or Robotek.

This one is perfect for those who just want to show off in front of their friends, claiming they’re using AirPods (just don’t let them wear them and worse, play a song).

For touch controls, these are also just like Apple’s: tap and hold the right bud to lower the volume, and do the same on the left bud to increase it.

You’ll get a Type-C charging port, but I didn’t really use it because the sound was unbearable after a point. The company claims the buds can last 24 to 25 hours of playback.

The buds successfully copied AirPods’ look, but they are nowhere near Apple in terms of audio quality. The longer I used them, the more I found the need for Combiflam tablets. The bass is flat at best, while the highs are nothing but noise.

To stay neutral, I even tried listening to some Lata Mangeshkar gems, hoping that her gorgeous vocals would liven things up, but even that didn't help.

If you’ve ever listened to songs in good quality, you won’t be able to bear these AirPods duplicates for even half an hour (even that seems long).

Final Verdict: Should You Buy It? 

As I said earlier, if you have Rs 1,400 lying around and it’s of no use, buy it. If you really want quality, well-being, and a long life for your ears, please stay away. There are many better options out there to enjoy great sound quality. Anyway, I’m signing off for at least a week; my ears deserve that.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Two Trains Collide Near Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur; Several Passengers Feared Dead, Many Injured
Two Trains Collide Near Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur; Several Passengers Feared Dead, Many Injured
Bihar
NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals
NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals
Cities
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget