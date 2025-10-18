Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gadgets Review | Boat Avante 5.2 Prime: Bass That'll Shake Your Floors, But Not Your Pockets

Gadgets Review | Boat Avante 5.2 Prime: Bass That’ll Shake Your Floors, But Not Your Pockets

From pop to movies, Boat Avante 5.2 Prime rocks your room with deep bass, clear treble, and Dolby Atmos, under ₹20,000. Here's a full review.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Boat Avante 5.2 Prime Review: There are thousands of audio brands in the market offering a plethora of options. But somehow, something always feels off; sometimes it’s the price, sometimes the look, or maybe it’s a complex setup. Luckily, we got our hands on a home theatre that ticks all the boxes, well, ALMOST. Meet the Boat Avante 5.2 Prime, a home theatre designed to deliver a rich sound experience without burning a hole in your pocket.

When I first got the package, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I started with very low expectations. The product looked dope, but I still waited to see what it had to offer. I played one of my favourite songs, and the word that immediately came out of my mouth was: DAMN. Let’s dive into my experience with the Boat Avante 5.2 Prime.

Boat Avante 5.2 Prime Review: Quick Pointers

What works:

  • Deep, floor-shaking bass that never loses control
  • Glossy and matte combo design feels very premium
  • Dolby Atmos support at this price point
  • Easy setup process; almost plug-and-play

What doesn't:

  • Treble can get too sharp for soft tracks
  • Subwoofers and tweeters only have wired connections

Design That’s Aesthetically Pleasing


Gadgets Review | Boat Avante 5.2 Prime: Bass That’ll Shake Your Floors, But Not Your Pockets

When it comes to speakers or soundbars, there aren’t too many ways to get creative. However, if you love a decent, aesthetic design that blends with the surroundings rather than standing out unnecessarily, this one is perfect.

The Subwoofer: I loved the rough-matte finish: it gives a soothing, premium look. The Boat logo sits neatly on the face, and the subwoofers come with wires that need to be connected to the main soundbar unit.

The Tweeters: Sleek and stylish, with speaker mesh covering almost half the body. The top and front are mesh, while the rest is premium plastic. Rubber stoppers at the bottom prevent any wobble, keeping them stable on your surfaces.

The Soundbar: The ultimate boss. Glossy finish, dual speakers on the top, and front-facing drivers that deliver the main sound. A subtle LED display adds a nice touch; it doesn’t stick out or look weird, keeping the design clean and premium.

Connectivity Ease


Gadgets Review | Boat Avante 5.2 Prime: Bass That’ll Shake Your Floors, But Not Your Pockets

Initially, I was worried about connecting all the components. With so many pieces, it seemed confusing at first. But honestly, it’s extremely easy to assemble: easier than getting your friends organised for a Goa trip.

  • Connect the tweeters together, then plug the cable into the output.
  • Connect the subwoofer to the main unit (soundbar).
  • Power up the soundbar, sit back, and enjoy your favourite tracks.

Almost plug-and-play; no fuss, no headache.

The Magic in the Sound


Gadgets Review | Boat Avante 5.2 Prime: Bass That’ll Shake Your Floors, But Not Your Pockets

Now comes the part everyone’s waiting for: sound quality. In a few words: GOAT. I absolutely loved it.

The soundbar goes up to level 32, with bass and treble adjustable from -5 to +5, so you can customise the experience. The device has four sound modes: Music, Sports, News, and Movie.

As a fan of Karan Aujla, I naturally played his songs. The experience? Pure bliss. Perfect thumps, tight bass, and flawless rhythm. Even at full volume, vocals didn’t break.

When it came to soft, romantic songs, I was a little disappointed. Even after dialling the bass and treble down, the sound remained a little pop-oriented. For example, Javeda Zindagi, a soothing track, felt over-boosted on the lows and highs. 

Personally, for soft tracks, I prefer lower frequency and gentler treble, but the results here were slightly overpowering.

You also get an option for surround sound with the 3D mode on the remote, giving a balanced cinematic experience for movies or immersive music listening.

Considering the price of just Rs 19,999, this is truly a steal. You get a Dolby Atmos experience without spending a fortune. Whether it’s movies, music, or even news, it covers almost everything.

Boat Avante 5.2 Prime Review: Final Verdict


Gadgets Review | Boat Avante 5.2 Prime: Bass That’ll Shake Your Floors, But Not Your Pockets

All in all, I’m in love with this unit. If you want a budget-friendly yet powerful home theatre, this is the one to go for. The sound quality alone is enough to steal your heart. The only minor letdown is with soft, romantic songs, which can feel slightly overemphasised on the treble and bass.

For pop and high-energy tracks, it’s like having Karan Aujla performing live in your room: a dream come true for Aujla Paglus. Gather some friends, crank up the volume, and you can easily have a concert experience at home.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
